Northside scored 13 of its 20 fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line Wednesday en route to a 58-52 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball victory over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Vikings outscored the Eagles (1-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-4 overall) by nine points, 20-11, in the final, seven-minute frame to overcome a three-point, 41-38, deficit.
Northside claimed its initial lead of the fourth quarter, 46-45, with 2:36 showing and moments later, it produced leads of 49-45 and 51-46.
The difference was eight points, 56-48, with 32.4 seconds to play and six points, 56-50, with 25.3 seconds showing.
The Vikings tallied their final points with 20.2 seconds remaining before the Eagles finished the scoring with 9.1 seconds left.
Northside led by six points, 11-5, after the opening quarter, and outscored FCHS, 17-15, in the second stanza to lead by eight points, 28-20, at halftime.
The Eagles rallied in the third period and a 21-10 scoring surge put them in front by three points with seven minutes to play.
Northside made 18 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 18 of 27 from the free-throw line.
Lawrence Cole tallied a game-best 21 points for the Vikings. He was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Cameron Abshire netted 15 points and Antonio Archuleta Smith finished with 10.
Abshire hit two 3-pointers, while Cole and Smith each made one.
Also scoring were Isaiah Luckie with five points, Jayden Smith with three and Kevin Clemons and James Dawson each with two.
FCHS converted 19 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Eli Foutz, who swished four treys, paced the Eagles with 16 points, and Nasir Holland, who hit a 3-pointer, netted nine.
Also scoring were Jamerise Holland with eight points, Ke’Shaun Wright with six, Branson LeDuc with five, Jordan Hering with three, David Kasey and Anthony Belcher each with two and Riley Hill with one.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt.
Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 5:30 p.m.
The Eagles will attempt to avenge last week’s league loss in Daleville.
Three of the four teams to defeat FCHS this season are from the Blue Ridge District: Northside and Lord Botetourt in league games and William Byrd in a non-district contest in the semifinals of the Northside Invitational.
TIP-INS: FCHS used a 15-2 final-frame scoring surge to defeat Cosby by 10 points, 51-41, in a non-district game Saturday.
The Eagles trailed by seven points, 25-18, at intermission, but wiped out that deficit by outscoring the Titans 33-16 after halftime.
Cosby led 13-9 after the first quarter and captured the second stanza, 12-9, to produce its halftime advantage.
FCHS cut the deficit to three points, 39-36, by scoring as many points in the third period as they did in the first half. FCHS won the quarter by four points, 18-14.
Cosby made 16 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Eight players scored for the Titans, none of whom were in double figures.
The Eagles converted 18 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 10 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Hering led FCHS with a game-best 15 points and Jamerise Holland netted 10.
Also scoring were Nasir Holland and LeDuc each with nine points, Foutz with six and Wright with two.
Hering and Foutz each swished two 3-pointers and LeDuc hit one.
