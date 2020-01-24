Vikings edge Eagles in jayvee play, 37-34

From STAFF REPORTS
ROANOKE — Northside outscored Franklin County 9-4 in the final frame Tuesday for a 37-34 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball triumph on its home floor.
The Eagles (1-4 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-8 overall) suffered their third-straight loss, all in district play.
FCHS took a 30-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The count was even at 12 after the initial period and 22 at intermission.
The Eagles built their lead by claiming the third period 8-6.
Northside made 11 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 12 of 16 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.
Jasmine Kidd led the Vikings with a game-best 14 points and Arianna Adebiyi tallied 13.
Also scoring were Jyrnee Workman with six points and Na’kamiyah Martin with six.
Kidd swished two 3-pointers and Martin hit one.
FCHS hit 15 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from the free-throw line.
Talaya Holland and Rosselyn Hernandez each netted eight points to pace the Eagles.
Also scoring were Loreal Board with seven points, Addie Roe with six and Jocelyn Routt with five.
Board and Routt each hit a 3-pointer.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River.
Tip off in Moneta is 5:30 p.m.
