CHARLOTTESVILLE — As more information is released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia High School League is staying abreast of the latest information and will continue to monitor the situation with regards to this weekend’s state basketball tournament.
But, at this time, all tournament games scheduled will proceed as planned, VHSL Executive Director John W. (Billy) Haun said Tuesday.
“Safety for our teams, students, and fans, whether it’s due to inclement weather or a public health issue, is first and foremost our priority. We will continue to monitor the situation this week, but as of (Tuesday) we will continue our state tournament as scheduled,” Haun said.
Twelve state champions, six in boys basketball and six in girls basketball, are set to be crowned this weekend in Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Seigel Center.
Just as with other illnesses, the VHSL is asking fans, participating coaches, players, tournament officials and staff to do their parts in helping prevent the spread of any illnesses.
The CDC recommends these everyday preventive steps:
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
“We are committed to the health and safety of all those affiliated with our tournaments and will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide any updates as needed,” Haun said.
Individuals in high-risk categories and others who wish to watch upcoming games can view them on the NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/vhsl.
While the VHSL recognizes good sportsmanship is one of its core values, the VHSL is asking its players, coaches and referees to not engage in its traditional pregame and postgame handshakes at the state basketball semifinals and finals in order to limit skin-on-skin contact that could spread COVID-19.
For information about the coronavirus, including prevention and treatment, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
UPDATE: Blue Ridge District girls basketball championship Lord Botetourt has advanced to the state championship game in Class 3 after defeating Booker T. Washington, 69-43, in Tuesday's semifinals at the Salem Civic Center.
The Cavaliers (25-3) face Spotswood (27-2) Friday for the title.
Lord Botetourt seeks its second state championship in three years.
Also, Cave Spring of the River Ridge District defeated Central-Woodstock in the Class 3 boys semifinals, 64-53, Tuesday at the Salem Civic Center.
The Knights (27-2) face Lakeland (19-8) for the championship Friday.
In Class 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke saw its seasons end in boys and girls basketball with semifinals-round setbacks Tuesday at William Fleming.
PH's boys fell to Norview, 50-45, and PH's girls were defeated by Highland Springs, 59-35.
The Class 1 and Class 2 championship games are Thursday, the Class 5 and Class 6 title contests are Saturday.
Editor’s Note: Mike McCall is the director of Communications with the VHSL.
