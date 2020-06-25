CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Executive Committee met in special session Thursday, for the purpose of discussing the 2021 fiscal year budget and fall sports.
With the commonwealth in Phase II and moving to Phase III in the reopening process on Wednesday (July 1), VHSL staff did not bring forth any recommendations for fall athletic schedules.
The Executive Committee did vote to hold additional meetings in July and August as more information becomes known.
“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said.
“As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future phases,’’ Haun said.
“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities. think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions,’’ Haun said.
Franklin County High School principal Jon Crutchfield is the chairman of the Executive Committee.
In other business, theExecutive Committee approved its year budget by a vote of 35-0-0.
Mike McCall is the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Director of Communications.
