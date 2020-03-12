RICHMOND – Due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and amidst the cancellations of major college basketball tournaments, Virginia High School League state tournament boys and girls championship games in four classifications set for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled,Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun said in a prepared statement released Thursday afternoon.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," Haun said.
"While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
Finalists in Class 3, 4, 5, and 6 have been declared co-champions.
Those co-champions are Lord Botetourt and Spotswood in Class 3 girls, Monacan and Hampton in Class 4 girls, Princess Anne and Highland Spring in Class 5 girls, Thomas Edison and James Madison in Class 6 girls, Cave Spring and Lakeland in Class 3 boys, King's Fork and Woodrow Wilson in Class 4 boys, Norview and Green Run in Class 5 boys and Centreville and South County in Class 6 boys.
Later today, championship games in Class 1 boys and girls and Class 2 boys and girls were axed.
Finalists in those classifications have been declared co champions: Auburn and Matthews in Class 1 boys, Surry County and Honaker in Class 1 girls, John Marshall and Gate City in Class 2 boys and Gate City and Luray in Class 2 girls.
“We felt with (Virgina) Governor Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency, we felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight,'' Haun said
"It’s in the best public interest to cancel the Class 1 and boys and girls finals," Haun said. "“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
Editor's Note: Mike McCall in the Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League.
