Lord Botetourt held Franklin County to 19 second-half points Friday as the Cavaliers defeated the Eagles, 57-48, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Cavaliers, who are two years removed from winning the Class 3 state championship and a year removed from reaching the state semifinals, defeated the Eagles for the third time this season.
FCHS is 0-6 this season against teams that competed in the state tournament last year. Besides its three losses to. Lord Botetourt, the Eagles have suffered setbacks to William Fleming (Class 5), Patrick Henry (Class 5) and Magna Vista (Class 3).
Lord Botetourt leads the Blue Ridge District, while FCHS is third in the six-team league as the final week of regular-season play begins.
The Eagles had a chance to cut their second-half deficit to three in the final frame, but failed to do so when a possible three-point play by junioir guard Ty’mya Robertson was nullified when she was called for charging.
The Cavaliers led by one point, 30-29, at intermission and they pushed the spread to six points, 40-34, by taking the third period, 10-5.
The two teams combined for 31 points in the final frame with Lord Botetourt capturing the eight-minute quarter 17-14.
The Eagles led 17-15 after the first quarter. The Cavaliers erased that deficit by claiming the second stanza, 15-12.
Senior Mettie Veldman tallied a game-best 30 points for the Cavaliers and seven players, none of whom were in double figures, combined for 27 points.
Veldman hit one of her team’s 3-point field goals.
Jaedyn Jamison led FCHS with 16 points.
Mya Blizzard scored 11 before fouling out in the fourth quarter and Alexis Carter tallied 10.
Robertson finished with nine points and Taylor Janney added two.
FCHS swished five 3-point field goals: two each by Blizzard and Jamison and one by Robertson.
FCHS faces Magna Vista today. Tip off in Ridgeway is 7 p.m.
TIP-INS: FCHS won the junior varsity contest, 47-21.
The Eagles (3-5 in the Blue Ridge District, 6-11 overall) had lost twice to the Cavaliers (37-23 and 42-12) prior to the victory.
FCHS takes on Magna Vista today.
Tip off in Ridgeway is 5:30 p.m.
