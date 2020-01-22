VIRGINIA BEACH — Tatom Tyree captured top accolades for Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team Sunday in the 2020 Builder Invitational, hosted by the Apprentice School at Floyd E. Kellam High School.
En route to winning the 149-pound weight class, Tyree won three bouts, including one by pin.
Tyree claimed the championship with a victory by major decision, 9-0, over Averett University’s Caleb Harmon.
Placing second for the Panthers were Isaac Hudson (165 pounds), Malik Barr (174 pounds) and Demontay Wimbush (184 pounds).
Hudson and Barr were 2-1; Hudson won one bout by pin. Wimbush, who prepped at Class 3 Bassett, was 4-1 with a win by pin.
Barr has achieved Ferrum’s best individual record to date, 22-5.
Placing third were Hayden Funck (3-1 at 141 pounds), Caden Dalton (3-1 at 149 pounds), Justin Guy (4-1 at 157 pounds) and Luke Nees (3-1 at 165 pounds).
Placing fourth were Charles Tisby (2-2 at 141 pounds), Christian Hite (2-2 at 157 pounds), Jacob Grady (2-2 at 174 pounds) and Ethan Fragoso (2-3 at 184 pounds) and Collin Ponton (1-4 at 184 pounds) was fifth.
Ferrum won eight bouts by pin and was 35-36 in 71 tournament bouts.
“I am proud of how we competed, Tatom Tyree turned in an outstanding performance in earning the 149-pound title. We will learn from the losses and make the necessary adjustments moving forward,’’ said Ryan Riggs, Ferrum’s associate head coach.
The Panthers take on Washington and Lee University tonight in Lexington at 7.
