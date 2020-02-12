LEBABON, Ill. — Alisha Elizalde and Andreia Langley claimed individual accolades for Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team in Saturday’s Bearcat Open, hosted and staged by McKendrie (Illinois) University.
Elizalde, who leads the Panthers in win this season with 12, finished in fourth place at 101 pounds with a 2-2 record.
Both of her wins were by technical fall. She lost to the bracket’s top seed and fell by tenchival fall in the third-place match.
Langley claimed sixth place at 191 pounds. She wasn 1-2 with a pin.
Wrestlers Destiny Benjaminn (130 pounds), Caitlynn Richardson (136 pounds) and Tayler Kleemoff (155 pounds) each won a bout for the Panthers.
Benjamin and Kleemoff each scored a win by pin.Benjamin has nine wins to her credit this season, seven of which are by pin.
“We had a very productive weekend against the top five NCAA teams in the country. I was very proud of our effort and competitive spirit,’’ first-year Panthers head coach Breonnah Neal said.
“We had (several wrestlers) that were one match from placing. The amount ofg growth I sawe this weekend was so impressive,’’ Neal said.Ferrum’s next tournament is the Emmanuel Open in Franklin Springs, Georgia Saturday, February 22.
FCHS schedules meeting on e-sports
Franklin County High School has scheduled a meeting concerning the formation of e-sports teams.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) sanctions e-sports and crowns championships in the endeavor.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 in the Elton Bonner Auditorium during activity period.
Kahila Moonshine Classic is Saturday
Franklin County Wrestling Booster Club is staging the Kahila Moonshine Classic, Saturday, Feb. 15 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium on the campus of Franklin County High School.
The one-day event is for youth and middle-school age competitors.
Individual and team competitions are included.
The tournament is named in honor of former, long-time Franklin County prep wrestling coach Kris Kahila, who guided the Eagles to 329 wins, multiple district and regional championships, back-to-back state runner-up showings in Group AAA dual team wrestling and multiple top place finishes in the state tournament.
Kahila coached four of the Eagles’ five individual state champions: Clifton Koger, Joe Calloway, J.J. Price and Bryan Jones.
Individuals and teams can register on trackwrestling.com or on the day of the tournament.
Last year’s tournament drew 298 participants haling from six states: Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Format is round robin with multiple weight divisions.
Hunting banquet is set for Saturday, March 7
The Franklin County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has scheduled its Hunting Heritage Banquet for Saturday, March 7 at the Pigg River Community Center.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for youth, $50 for adults, $270 for sponsor, $300 for sponsor couple, $550 for grand slam table and $950 for royal slam table.
For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041, or contact him by email: tandkburton84@yahoo.com .
Hunter education class is set for March 9-10
A hunter education class is set for Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10 at the Franklin Center in Rocky Mount.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Sessions are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Students must attend both sessions of the class.
Books are available at the Franklin Center.
For information, call Robert Dillon (540) 483-1302, or call 1-888-516-0844.
Cheerleading tryouts are set for March 30
Tryouts for the Benjamin Franklin Middle School sideline cheerleading squad and the Franklin County freshman, junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading teams and mascots for the 2020-2021 school year are scheduled for March 30 through April 2 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Any student, male or female, who will be enrolled at BFMS or FCHS for the upcoming academic year, is eligible to try out, but candidates must have a Virginia High School (VHSL) physical form dated after May 1, 2019 on file with the high school athletic department in order to try out.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and a dance for tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics in order to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to the tryout music.
Open conditioning for those interested in trying is set for Mondays and Thursdays beginning in late February or early March. Specific dates are to be announced and posted at the high school and middle school and on line.
Candidates must have a current physical form on file to take part in conditioning.
Those interested in trying out need to obtain an informational packet from any office on campuses of BFMS or FCHS or from the high school athletic department in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Chug for the Jug returns in April after a year’s absence
The Chug for the Jug 5K race returns to the local running calendar in April after a year’s absence.
The 2020 edition of the race is set for Saturday, April 11, rain or shine.
The race takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. from the rear parking of Franklin County High School.
From there, runners travel down Perdue Lane to Tanyard Road down South Main Street to Floyd Avenue through downtown Rocky Mount and back to the high school.
The Crooked Road Running Club has taken over the management, promotion and staging of the race.
In past years, the Community Partnership for Revitalization (CPR) and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation were in charge of those duties.
Two years ago, American National Bank served as the race’s title sponsor and Nate Michener and Leigh Lester captured top male and female overall accolades.
Michener edged multi-time race champion Andrew Parkins of Salem by 17 seconds, 17:12 to 17:29 to claim victory. His mile pace was 5:33, while Parkins’ mile pace was 5:38.
Colin Munsey of Pearisburg was third.
Lester crossed the finish line in 24:15.9, which was the 17th best time among all runners. Her mile pace was 7:47.
Jessica Greene finished second (19th overall) in 24:51 and Tiffany Huffman of Roanoke was third (22nd overall) in 25:40.7.
Eighty-five runners posted finishing times.
For information on this year’s race, contact Karen Dillon by email: krobdill@gmail.com.
