Triumphant Truex turns out the lights on first night Cup race

Photo by STEVEN MARSH

Here is a scene from last fall’s post-season race staged at Martinsville Speedway that finished under the lights and was viewed by fans. Wednesday’s event was contested at night, but no fans were permitted to watch it from the grandstands because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR has announced that a limited number of fans will be admitted to series races in Homestead-Miami (Florida) Speedway Sunday and Talladega, Alabama on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21.