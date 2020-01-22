Trio of Eagles outscores William Byrd in 17-point win

VINTON — Three players, all of whom scored in double figures, were able to collectively outscore William Byrd by one point Friday as Franklin County bested the Terriers, 61-44, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball game.
Juniors Ta’mya Robertson, Mya Blizzard and Alexis Carter combined for 45 points with Robertson netting a game-best 21 points, while Blizzard and Carter each tallied 12.
Robertson scored 15 points by swishing five of the Eagles’ six 3-point field goals.
With the win, FCHS, which is in third place in the six-team Blue Ridge District, ends a two-game league losing streak.
The Terriers (1-3 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-5 overall) led the Eagles (2-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 8-5 overall) by two points, 14-12, after the first quarter.
But FCHS was able to erase that deficit and build a six-point, 30-24, lead at intermission by taking the second stanza, 20-12.
The Eagles won the third period 14-12 to make the count 44-36 and they secured the victory with a 17-8 final-frame surge.
Cabrina Mutz led the Terriers with 14 points, while Emilie McCaskill finished with 13 and Sophia Chrisley added 12.
Two other players accounted for five points: one with three, the other with two.
Also scoring for FCHS were Jaedyn Jamison and Kameron Copeland each with seven points and Taylor Janney with two.
Copeland also hit a 3-point field goal for the Eagles.
The Terriers swished two 3-pointers: one each by McCaskill and Chrisley.
FCHS returns to action Thursday against Cave Spring.
The non-district contest tips off at Cave Spring Middle School at 7 p.m.
TIP-INS: William Byrd won the junior varsity contest, 41-15.
FCHS is 1-3 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-7 overall.
The non-district contest tips off at Cave Spring Middle School at 5:30 p.m.
SMLCA falls to Roanoke Valley Christian
ROANOKE - Roanoke Valley Christian limited Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy to four points in the first half and 10 after intermission in a 46-14 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southwest District girls basketball win Friday.
The Eagles led 31-4 at intermission after outscoring the Ospreys 17-4 in the first quarter and pitching a second-stanza shutout, 14-0.
Roanoke Valley Christian won the third period 11-8 and the final stanza 4-2.
Lauren Butler led the Eagles with 13 points and Angelina Jones tallied 12.
Six other players contributed points to Roanoke Valley Christian’s t riumph.
Anna Keep paced the Ospreys with 10 points.
Jones and Keep each swished two 3-point field goals.
