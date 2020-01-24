From STAFF REPORTS
FOREST — Timberlake Christian bested Christian Heritage Academy 70-41 Tuesday in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southeast District boys varsity basketball contest.
The Knights are 0-5 in the district, 1-11 overall.
CHA’s loss is its sixth in a row.
Last week, the Knights suffered a 54-45 district loss to Faith Christian Academy of Hurt.
The Knights’ freshman squad is 2-2 in district play, 4-2 overall after Tuesday’s 32-27 loss to Timberlake Christian.
SMLCA Ospreys open strong, then fade in league loss
ROANOKE — Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) scored more than half of its points in the opening quarter in a 41-38 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southwest District boys varsity basketball loss to Roanoke Valley Christian last week on the road.
The Ospreys (4-1 in the district, 7-1 overall) suffered their first loss of the season.
SMLCA built a 16-point, first-frame lead after capturing the initial stanza, 23-7.
The Eagles won the second period, 15-4, to cut the deficit to five points, 27-22, at intermission.
Roanoke Valley Christian won the third period 12-6 to move in front by one, 34-33.
The Eagles secured their come-back win by claiming the fourth quarter, 7-5.
