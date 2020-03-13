FOREST — Ferrum College’s men’s golf team, which opened its spring season with a sixth-place finish in the Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University Invitational, has been picked to finish in a tie for seventh with Shenandoah University in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in a preseason league coaches poll released last week.
The Panthers’ top returning players are senior Lance Keiser, who is two years removed from qualifying for the national tournament and earning All-America laurels, and junior Hunter Shelton.
Ferrum alumnus and former player Erick Cox is in his second year as the Panthers’ head coach.
Ferrum and Shenandoah each received 56 points.
Hampden-Sydney College, which is ranked fourth nationally in Golfstat’s Division III Top 25 and fifth in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, is the preseason championship favorite.
The Tigers received eight of the 12 available first-place votes and 117 points.
Former Franklin County prep standout John Hatcher Ferguson is a sophomore for the Tigers. He is ranked 53rd nationally and 23rd regionally with a stroke average of 73.46.
Guilford (North Carolina) College, led by Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers player and head coach Adam Crawford, was picked second. The Quakers garnered three first-place votes and 113 points.
Reigning ODAC champion Washington and Lee University is third after earning one first-place vote and 103 points.
Rannked fourth through sixth are Bridgewater College (84 points), University of Lynchburg (83 points) and Randolph-Macon College (70 points).
Bridgewater won the team championship of the Pfeiffer Invitational.
Ranked ninth through 12th are Emory & Henry College (37 points), Roanoke College (36 points), Virginia Wesleyan University (24 points) and Eastern Mennonite University (13 points).
Former FCHS prep performer Cameron Dillon is a freshman for Roanoke.
