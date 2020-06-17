Three Ferrum College softball players have earned College Division All-State accolades for the 2020 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Outfielder Arielle Eure, a sophomore, is a first-team selection, while unior shortstop Keri Hamlett and freshman pitcher Lyndsey Sears are second-team honorees.
The Panthers finished an abbreviated season, a campaign that was cancelled after 15 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 12-3 record.
The Panthers, who opened the season with 10 consecutive wins, were ranked No. 23 in NCAA Division III by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
Ferrum, which was ranked as high as No. 13 nationally, was undefeated at American National Bank Field, its home park. All 15 of its games were against non-conference opponents.
Eure led the Panthers in nine offensive statistical categories: batting average (.563), on-base percentage (.611), slugging percentage (.917), at bats (48) hits (27), runs (21), triples (3), home runs (2) and RBIs (13.)
Eure, who was chosen Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Week, ranked second in stolen bases (16).
Nationally, Eure was ranked fifth in stolen bases and was listed in the top 10 in total bases (fifth with 44) and triples. She was 44th in slugging percentage and 46th in batting average.
According to the program’s website, Eure is Ferrum’s first first-team All-State honoree since 2012.
Hamlett broke the program’s career record for stolen bases — the new mark stands at 55 and counting — in two-plus seasons and scored 21 times.
Hamlett ranked first in the ODAC and third in Division III in stolen bases with 20.
Sears. a righthander, was 6-1 with six complete games, a save and 40 strikeouts in 43 innings. At the plate, she batted .438 with two doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs.
Joining Eure on the first team are pitchers Aubrey Bates (Christopher Newport University), Hanna Hull (Virginia Wesleyan University) and Brantley Swift (Bridgewater College); catcher Jessica Goldyn (Virginia Wesleyan University); first baseman Katrina Martin (Bridgewater College); second baseman Danielle Asche (Southern Virginia University); third baseman Kaylee Jones (University of Virginia’s College at Wise); shortstop Hannah Thompson (Averett University);outfielders Emily Davis (Eastern Mennonite University) and Shelby Hill (Randolph-Macon College); and designated player/utility Patty Maye Ohanian (Christopher Newport University).
Individual award winners are Jones (Player of the Year), Hull (Pitcher of the Year), Swift (Rookie of the Year) and Christopher Newport University’s Keith Parr (Coach of the Year).
Joining Hamlett and Sears on the second team are pitchers Taylor Bailey (Averett University) and Trish Webb (Christopher Newport University); catcher Sami Davidson (Randolph-Macon College); first baseman Kaitlyn Hasty (Christopher Newport University); second baseman Maggie Mrowka (University of Mary Washington); third baseman Kaitlyn Aherron (Averett University); and outfielders Caitlin Abemethy (Christopher Newport University), Rebecca Hensley (Roanoke College) and Maria Weddle (Virginia Wesleyan University); and designated player/utility Sydney Layman (Bridgewater College).
