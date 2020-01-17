Three Blue Ridge District boys teams to compete in Adam Ward Classic

SALEM — Reigning Class 3 state champion Northside, Lord Botetourt and William Byrd are representing the Blue Ridge District in the fourth Adam Ward Classic, a two-day, 20-team high school basketball showcase set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Salem High School.
This year’s event is getting a major boost from former McDonald’s All-American and Boston Celtics player Chris Herren.
On Thursday Jan. 30, Herren will appear at the Salem Civic Center arena telling his story and outlining the all-too-real dangers of alcohol and opioid addiction.
“The opioid crisis is very real, even in our part of Virginia,” Adam Ward Classic co-founder Hank Luton, said. “This is an incredible opportunity for teenagers and parents to see and hear how all types of substance abuse can take down the best of us.”
Herren was the focus of a acclaimed ESPN 30-for-30 documentary titled “Unguarded” in 2011.
Admission to his appearance at the civic center is free because of the efforts of the tournament committee and the generosity of businesses and individuals in the Roanoke Valley.
“When you see or hear the details of Chris Herren’s story, you realize that he was about as bad-off as you could be,” Commission of the Western Virginia Basketball Officials Association Jerry Spangler said.
“Yes, this is a basketball story, but more than anything, this is a life story, and I hope and pray that people of all ages take advantage of this opportunity,’’ Spangler said.
The Adam Ward Classic honors the memory of its namesake, a former Salem Spartan and Virginia Tech graduate who was killed in a shooting at Smith Mountain Lake while working as a cameraman for a local television station.
Proceeds from the event benefit a scholarship in Ward’s name that is administered annually by the Salem Educational Foundation and Alumni Association.
“All of us associated with this event know that Adam would be proud of all of the organizers, volunteers and supporters who make the event a reality,” Ward Classic co-founder Grant Smythers said.
“This has become a big-time event in a very short time, and the Ward family has been overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who have taken time out of their busy schedules to remember Adam each year,’’ Smithers said.
Twenty of the top boys and girls teams in the region are competing on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Spectators can secure tickets for each session at the door.
Tickets are $7 for the Friday session of games and $10 for Saturday’s slate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.