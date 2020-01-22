FERRUM — Neither Ferrum College head coach Bryan Harvey nor sophomore sharpshooter Jacy Marvin can argue about the importance of the seven-point play the former William Byrd prep performer was designated to achieve Saturday.
It enabled the Panthers to turn a seven-point deficit at the start of the third period into a three-point lead and was pivotal in creating an advantage that Ferrum would not lose in a 69-51 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball triumph over Randolph College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (3-6 in the ODAC, 3-13 overall) scored 48 points and limited the Wildcats (1-8 in the ODAC, 5-10 overall) to 23 after intermission to erase a 28-21 deficit at the break.
With the win, its first over Randolph in three ODAC match-ups over one-plus seasons of conference play, Ferrum matches its win total from a year ago with nine regular-season games remaining.
Last year, the Panthers were 3-2 after five games. Then, they cashed in a double-digit lead and lost at Randolph. The setback started a 31-game losing skid, a streak of futility that did not end until earlier this month at the expense of conference foe Eastern Mennonite.
Oddly enough, the Randolph triumph gives Ferrum a 3-2 mark in its last five games.
With the win, the Panthers halt a two-game losing streak.
Ferrum trailed 35-30 with 6:57 left in the third period and was four points in arrears, 37-33, two minutes later.
Seconds thereafter, the contest turned in the Panthers’ favor.
Randolph head coach Steve Lanpher was assessed back-to-back technical fouls following a turnover that his team had committed and was ejected from the contest.
Ferrum was awarded four free throws and possession in the aftermath of the ejection. Marvin, who finished with a game-best 19 points, swished all four attempts to tie the count, then she drained a 3-point field goal to put her team in front.
“I haven’t had a seven-point play before. It was very exhilarating though and I liked it,’’ Marvin said.
“We were in the huddle and it was kind of hard to focus (when the technical fouls were assessed). We took that as a chance to capitalize. It was my position to make all those free throws to tie the game and I did,’’ Marvin said.
Randolph cut the difference to one, 40-39, following two made free throws with 2:22 showing. Then, Ferrum would respond with a 6-0 surge that was fueled by two Briona Hurt baskets and a pair of free throws by Arin Bunker.
The Wildcats were down by four, 46-42, at the close of the third quarter and that was the spread with 8:45 left when Marvin swished another 3-pointer, courtesy of a Jessy Nichols assist to ignite an 11-0 Panthers’ surge that settled the issue.
“The technical was a big turning point — especially for Jacy. She was struggling knocking shots down, then she saw four free throws go through the net. I think that gave her some confidence,’’ Harvey said.
The trey the followed was a mater of Ferrum striking while proverbial iron was hot.
“Then, we tried to run a set for her after the four free throws to see if she couldn’t get a three and she knocked one down from the corner. Her seeing the ball go through the net was big,’’ Harvey said.
Marvin is a top choice to shoot free throws in the scenario that was presented because she has one of the team’s best success rates in practice.
“She right at the top of our free throw ladder, so she’s going to shoot them most of the time,’’ Harvey said.
“I’d like to think that I am,’’ Marvin said when asked if she was the No. 1 choice to shoot free throws awarded because of a technical assessed to an opponent.
“I saw (Randolph’s coach) get thrown out and then Coach Harvey said, ‘I want Jacy to shoot them,’ ‘’ Marvin said. “Then, I was like, ‘I’ve got this.’’’
Marvin was 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Three of her four field goals were 3-pointers.
For the game, Ferrum converted 16 of 17 tries from the line. Besides Marvin, Kayla Cabiness was a perfect 5 of 5 and Arin Bunker was a perfect 2 of 2.
Randolph forced Ferrum to have to negotiate a half-court trap and a zone in the first half, both of which the Panthers rarely see, Harvey said. Those alignments were contributing factors to a six-point first quarter and a 15-point second stanza.
“We don’t see a ton of zone and I thought we were passive against it...The press, ...we kind of panicked against it and tried to do too much by ourselves instead of making a proper read or running to the ball,’’ Harvey said.
“Coming in at halftime, we had to regroup and figure out what we needed to do and how we needed to adjust. In the second half, we came out running,’’ Marvin said.
Cameron O’Neil led Randolph with 15 points, but her productivity was slowed to a degree when Ferrum used Nichols as its primary defender against her, Harvey said.
Also, Yanessa Cabrera and Amber Garrett each tallied 10 points and five other players scored.
The Panthers were 16 of 23 from the field after intermission — they converted 61.5 percent (8 of 13) of their shots in the third quarter and 80 percent (8 of 10) in the fourth.
For the game, Ferrum’s shooting percentage was 53.3 percent (24 of 45) as opposed to Randolph’s 29.8 clip (17 of 57).
Cabiness didn’t make a field goal in the opening half. In fact, her only points in the initial 20 minutes came on two free throws late in the second stanza. She scored 15 points after intermission to finish with 17.
For the game, Cabiness converted six field goals; she made four of those in the first 2:12 of the third period.
Cameron Hawkins tallied 14 points for the Panthers and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds. She was 7 of 9 from the field.
Also scoring were Bunker with nine points, Nichols was five, Hurt with four and Jasmine Wilson with one.
Ferrum returns to action tonight against ODAC rival University of Lynchburg. Tip off at Swartz Gymnasium is 7.
Following tonight contest, Ferrum has road games against Guilford (North Carolina) College, Shenandoah University, Hollins University, Lynchburg and Virginia Wesleyan University and home games against Emory & Henry College, Bridgewater College, Randolph-Macon College remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.