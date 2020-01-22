On a student-conceived Toga Night, William Byrd marksmen Landon Johnson and Jamie Cawley were scoring gladiators at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The duo combined for 58 points and nine 3-pointers as the Terriers bested the Eagles, 73-65, in the first of many Blue Ridge District hardwood encounters Friday night.
William Byrd (2-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 5-10 overall) led by 15 points at halftime and at the end of three quarters. But with 1:15 left, the spread was five and with 37.5 seconds showing, the difference was four.
The Eagles (1-5 in the Blue Ridge District, 5-10 overall), who suffered their fifth straight league setback and their second loss in a row, registered only 22 first-half points, but in tallying 43 in the closing two stanzas, they almost doubled that total.
Cawley led William Byrd with 28 points, 15 of which he scored by swishing five 3-pointers. Of his 14 first-half points, 12 were courtesy of four long-distance makes. After halftime, he registered three field goals and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Johnson hit three of his four 3-pointers in the opening half. He was 8 of 10 from the line.
Kalik Witcher led the Eagles with 26 points with 18 of those coming in the second half, while Richard Law tallied eight of his 10 points after halftime.
FCHS, however, left points on the floor — the Eagles missed nine attempts from the free-throw line, eight of which were second-half failures to convert.
William Byrd drained 12 3-pointers, most of which were the products of open looks at the rim.
FCHS made only four tries from long distance and three of those came in the first half.
Still the Eagles were able to rally.
FCHS got within five points for the first time, 56-51, with 4:15 showing after Hunter Cannaday hit two free throws with the Eagles in the double bonus.
The difference stayed in the four to eight-point window with it reaching eight points, 67-59, when Cawley completed a three-point play with 1:26 left.
But FCHS was not done. In fact, Tyshaun Zeigler was able to match Cawley’s three-point play and later, a free-throw by Cannaday and a basket by Law made the count 69-65.
Eight seconds later, Law would miss two free throws and after an offensive rebound, William Byrd would block a shot of his from the paint.
Afterwards, the Terriers secured the win by going 4 of 34 from the line.
“We missed foul shots down the stretch and some shots around the basket (in the fourth quarter),’’ Eagles bench boss Tom Hering said. “In that situation, you have to make them to keep the momentum going. You have to make them and we just didn’t....We got to be able to finish plays.’’
William Byrd’s points were evenly distributed: 37 in the first half, 36 in the second.
FCHS netted 59 points in the first, third and fourth frames. An 18-6 second-stanza surge by William Byrd proved to be too much to overcome.
“That’s happened way too many times this year,’’ Hering said, referring to the multiple, single-digit scoring quarters produced by the Eagles this season. “We just get in a funk. I don’t know (why).’’
The reason for the open looks that the Terriers’ shooters, most notably Cawley, got in the first half, was easy to diagnose, Hering said.
“It’s not that we didn’t play hard. We got lost (defensively) and (Byrd’s) guys got free on things that they were doing. In the second half, we didn’t get lost on those things,’’ Hering said. “We talk about communication (on defense) all the time.’’
“(In the fourth quarter), we made that first run without pressing...then we started picking them up full court. To me, the second half was our best half of offense this season,’’ Hering said.
“Despite the first half, we could have pulled it out by making some free throws and finishing at the rim,’’ Hering said.
“We’ve been working so hard on offense in practice and I think that helped us in this game, but not until the second half. We’ve been focusing on offense more than I’ve ever done (in a season),’’ Hering said.
Eight players scored for FCHS in the opening half, but the Eagles still couldn’t offset the scoring of Johnson and Cawley, who combined to net 27 of the Terrriers’ 37 first-half points.
The Terriers made 12 field goals in the opening half and nine were triples.
Cawley made three 3-pointers in the first quarter. With William Byrd leading 25-19, Johnson netted 10 consecutive points on two 3-pointers and a 4 of 6 showing from the line to push the spread to 16, 35-19.
In the third quarter, the difference was 17 twice (40-23 and 45-28) and 18 once (43-25). Only one of those deficits was produced by a two-point field goal.
Witcher netted 12 points in the third quarter on a 3-pointer, a field goal and a 7 of 8 showing from the line.
FCHS plays Patrick Henry in a non-district contest tonight at home. Tip off is 7.
----------
WILLIAM BYRD (73) — Johnson 7 8-10 26, Tinsley 0 0-0 0, Meador 1 0-0 2, Ruble 1 0-0 3, Hendrick 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Early 0 0-0 0, Martin 4 2-3 11, Cawley 8 7-7 28, Cassaboon 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 17-20 73.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (65) — Zeigler 2 1-1 5, Luckett 3 0-0 7, K. Witcher 7 9-13 26, Elliott 1 1-2 3, B. Witcher 1 0-0 2, Cannaday 3 3-6 9, Shafer 0 0-0 0, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Hudson 1 1-2 3, Law 5 0-0 10, Holland 0 0-0 0, Stockton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 15-24 65.
W. BYRD — 19/18/17/19 — 73
FRANKLIN CO. — 16/6/17/26 — 65
Halftime score: 37-22 William Byrd. Three-point field goals: Ruble (WB), Martin (WB), Cassaboon (WB), Johnson (WB) 4, Cawley (WB) 5, Luckett (FC), K. Witcher (FC) 3. Total fouls: William Byrd 20, Franklin County 19. Fouled out: Luckett (FC), B. Witcher (FC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.