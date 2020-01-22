Terriers edge Eagles jayvees in league match-up

Franklin County’s boys junior varsity basketball team was only able to cut a six-point deficit at intermission to one after three quarters, but the Eagles failed to complete the comeback in falling 52-49 to William Byrd in a Blue Ridge District contest Friday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Terriers led 22-16 at halftime, but were outscored 33-30 after intermission.
The Eagles (1-5 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-8 overall) suffered their fifth straight loss, their fifth in a row in league play and their second to the Terriers this season.
William Byrd led 8-3 after the first quarter, then the Terriers edged the Eagles, 14-13, in the second stanza to move in front by six points at the half-time break.
FCHS won the third period, 15-10, to cut the gap to one point, 32-31, with seven minutes remaining.
The Terriers protected their lead, however, and secured the win by capturing the final frame 20-18.
William Byrd converted 22 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 7 (71.4 percent) from the free-throw line.
Israel Hairston paced the Terriers with a game-best 17 points and Ethan Hairston netted 10.
Also scoring were Evan Mullen with seven points, Landon Niday with five, Jayson Marvin and Peyton Fuchs each with four, Ross Divers with three and Jaiden Childress with two.
Israel Hairston and Ethan Hairston each swished two 3-pointers and Mullen hit one.
FCHS made 19 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) from the free-throw line.
Rylan McGhee led the Eagles with 10 points. He hit both of his team’s 3-pointers. Also scoring were Branson LeDuc with nine points, Nyzaih McHeimer with six, David Kasey with five, Nasir Holland, Jordan Hering, Ke’Shaun Wright and Jamerise Holland each with four, Eli Foutz with two and Anthony Belcher with one.
FCHS returns to action today at home against Patrick Henry. The non-district contest tips off at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.