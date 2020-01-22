Terriers edge Eagles jayvees in league match-up

Franklin County freshman guard Rylan McGhee (No. 11) fires a shot over a William Byrd defender when the Blue Ridge District rivals faced off in a non-league contest in the Northside Invitational over the holidays. McGhee netted 10 points and hit both of his team’s 3-point field goals in a three-point district loss to the Terriers Friday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.