Terriers advance in Blue Ridge tournament with 10-point win

VINTON — William Byrd built a 16-point halftime lead and a 19-point advance after three periods before holding off a Franklin County rally in the final, eight-minute frame for a 63-53 victory over the Eagles Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament.
William Byrd’s triumph is its third third season over the Eagles (7-16), who suffered their third straight loss.
The match-up was the second between the two teams in five days — William Byrd was a 53-44 winner in the regular-season finale for both squads last Friday.
The Terriers, the No. 4 seed in a six-team field, advances to tonight semifinals with their win over the No. 5 seed Eagles.
A semifinal contest between William Byrd and top seed William Fleming takes place at Staunton River High School in Moneta.
In tonight’s other semifinal, No. 2 seed Northside, the reigning Class 3 state champion, battles No. 3 seed Lord Botetourt.
Tonight’s winner play for the district crown Tuesday at Staunton River.
FCHS, which was making its Blue Ridge District tournament debut. trailed 14-11 after the opening quarter and 35-19 at intermission.
William Byrd led by 23 points, 50-27, in the third period and by the end of the stanza, the difference was 19 points.
The Eagles outscored the Terriers by nine points, 22-13, in the final frame. With 1:10 showing, they were within five points, 58-53.
Then, were the Terriers secured the victory with a 5-0 game-ending surge.
Jeffrey Williams led William Byrd with 14 points and Tyler Martin tallied 12. Seven other players contributed points to the victory.
The Terriers made 22 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 16 of 25 (64 percent) from the free-throw line.
The Eagles converted 16 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 16 of 22 (72.7) from the free-throw line.
Tyshaun Zeigler paced the Eagles with 12 points.
Seven other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.
Jacob Stockton swished three 3-point field goals, while Zeigler and Mason Bowling each hit one.
FCHS committed 25 fouls to William Byrd’s 18 and Eagles guard Joshua Luckett fouled out.
The Eagles’ season is not over; they return to action on the road in the Class 6 Region A quarterfinals Monday, Feb. 24. Thomas Dale is their likely opponent.
