MADISON HEIGHTS – Temple Christian took advantage of scoring surges in the second and third quarters Friday for a 77-48 boys varsity basketball victory over Christian Heritage Academy (CHA).
The Knights (1-9), who opened their season with six losses before winning their first game, suffered their third straight setback.
Temple Christian and CHA are rivals in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics Southeast District.
Temple Christian turned a 17-15 lead after the first quarter into a 14-point, 38-24, advantage at intermission, courtesy of a 21-9 second-stanza surge.
Temple Christian captured the third period, 25-10, to push the spread to 29 points, 63-34, heading into the final frame.
Each team scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
The Knights return to action Friday at. VACA Southeast District foe Faith Christian Academy-Hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.