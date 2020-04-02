UNION HALL – Team Yella Top came away with the victory in the third of four 2019-2020 Striper Mafia tournaments series events, March Madness, contested lasted month from Magnum Point Marina.
Forty-nine of the 65 teams that entered the one-day tournament submitted entries for measurement at the post-tournament check-in.
Team Yella Top placed first with two fish totaling 71.75 inches (40.25 and 31.5).
Their striper measuring 40.25 topped the chart and is the best landed in the three tournaments to date.
Placing second was Team Skinback (37 and 32.75, 69.75 inches), while Team Lawrence (34.5 and 34, 68.5 inches) came in third.
The top seven teams were cited.
Taking fourth was Team Trophy Stalker (34.25 and 33.25, 67.5 inches), followed by Team Topwater Rushers (33.5 and 33.25, 66.75 inches), Team GizzardHound (33.75 and 32, 65.75 inches) and Team No Nonsense (36 and 29.25, 65.25).
Thirty-four teams measured two fish.
The smallest striper was caught by Team Killowatt (16.25 inches) and the largest bass was boated by Team Clearwater (21 inches).
After three events, Team Lawrence holds a 50-point lead over Team Skinback: 2,800 points to 2,2750.
Team Lawrence has one win and two third-place showings to its credit.
Forty teams have scored series points.
A first-place finish is worth 1,000 points, while a second-place finish is worth 950.
The final 2019-2020 tournament, the Fall Fling, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7.
