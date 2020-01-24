Strong second half guides Hornets over Panthers

From STAFF REPORTS
FERRUM — University of Lynchburg scored 41 second-half points Wednesday and defeated Ferrum College 73-47 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Hornets (5-5 in the ODAC, 8-9 overall), who squared their conference record with the win, pushed a two-point, 32-30, edge at intermission to 13-points, 53-40, following a 21-10 third-period surge.
Lynchburg won the final frame 20-7 to secure the win.
Ferrum was 4 of 24 (16.7 percent) from the field after intermission.
The contest was even at 18 after the first quarter. The Hornets broke that stalemate by taking the second stanza 14-12.
In the second period, Lynchburg led 24-20 before Ferrum (3-7 in the ODAC, 3-14 overall) responded with a 6-2 run to square the score with three minutes left in the period.
A Cameron Hawkins jumper just before the break pulled the Panthers to within two, 32-30.
The Hornets led by 15 points, 57-42, in the final frame before settling the issue with a 13-0 surge. Two baskets by Maggie Quarles highlighted the run.
Lynchburg converted 51 percent (26 of 51) of its shots from the field as opposed to Ferrum’s 32 percent (16 of 50) clip.
The Hornets held advantages in rebounds (39-25), assists (12-7), points off turnovers (19-9), points in the paint (32-16) and bench points (24-2) at game’s end.
Lynchburg forced 16 Ferrum turnovers, while committing 14.
The Panthers did finish the game with a 7-6 edge in second-chance points.
The Hornets placed four players in double figures: Abby Oguich with 18 points, Quarles with 17 and Jayda Chambers and Erin Green each with 10.
Oguich scored 10 of her team’s 21 third-quarter points.
Quarles and Green each grabbed seven rebounds, while Chambers pulled down six rebounds and passed out four assists.
Jacy Marvin paced the Panthers with a game-best 21 points, 15 of which she netted by swishing five 3-point field goals.
Also, Kayla Cabiness tallied 10 points and distributed four assists and Hawkins corralled five rebounds.
Ferrum’s next game is Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Greensboro, N.C. against ODAC rival Guilford College. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.
