BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL:FINAL

TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL

xWilliam Fleming 9-1 20-4

Northside 9-1 19-9

Lord Botetourt 6-4 14-12

William Byrd 4-6 9-17

Franklin County 2-8 7-16

Staunton River 0-10 2-21

x: won district championship

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT GIRLS BASKETBALL

TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL

Lord Botetourt 10-0 25-3

xWilliam Fleming 8-2 21-5

Franklin County 6-4 17-9

Staunton River 4-6 16-7

William Byrd 1-9 10-15

Northside 1-9 5-18

x: won district championship

ODAC MEN’S BASKETBALL

TEAM ODAC VERALL

xyRandolph-Macon 15-1 28-2

xVirginia Wesleyan 13-3 23-5

xWashington and Lee 12-4 20-6

xGuilford 0-6 18-8

xRoanoke 1 0-6 17-10

xLynchburg 9-7 15-12

xFerrum 9-7 15-12

xHampden-Sydney 8-8 14-14

xBridgewater 5-11 9-17

xEmory & Henry 4-12 7-19

Eastern Mennonite 3-13 5-20

Shenandoah 3-13 6-19

Randolph 3-13 7-18

x:qualified for postseason conference tournament

y:won conference championship, advanced to NCAA tournament

ODAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:FINAL

TEAM ODAC OVERALL

xEmory & Henry 15-3 22-5

xWashington and Lee 15-3 18-8

xBridgewater 13-5 14-12

xyRandolph-Macon 13-5 19-10

xShenandoah 12-6 16-10

xRoanoke 12-6 18-9

xGuilford 10-8 17-10

xLynchburg 9-9 13-14

xHollins 5-13 11-15

xVirginia Wesleyan 4-14 6-20

Ferrum 4-14 4-21

Eastern Mennonite 3-15 4-20

Randolph 2-16 7-18

x:qualified for postseason conference tournament

y: won conference championship, advanced to NCAA tournament

ODAC BASEBALL

TEAM ODAC OVERALL

Randolph-Macon 2-0 14-1

Shenandoah 2-0 10-1

Hampden-Sydney 2-0 12-4

Ferrum 2-0 11-5

Bridgewater 2-1 11-4

Washington and Lee 3-2 10-4

Lynchburg 1-1 11-4

Virginia Wesleyan 1-3 5-9

Eastern Mennonite 0-2 11-8

Guilford 0-2 7-7

Roanoke 0-2 7-8

Emory & Henry 0-2 5-9

ODAC SOFTBALL

TEAM ODAC OVERALL

Roanoke 1-1 9-7

Emory & Henry 1-1 7-10

Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 11-1

Ferrum 0-0 12-3

Bridgewater 0-0 11-3

Randolph-Macon 0-0 8-3-1

Guilford 0-0 7-5

Shenandoah 0-0 5-5

Lynchburg 0-0 8-8

Eastern Mennonite 0-0 4-8

Randolph 0-0 4-10

ODAC MEN’S LACROSSE

TEAM ODAC OVERALL

Randolph-Macon 1-0 7-0

Hampden-Sydney 1-0 4-2

Roanoke 1-0 3-3

Washington and Lee 1-0 3-4

Lynchburg 1-0 2-3

Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 5-1

Guilford 0-1 6-2

Shenandoah 0-1 4-2

Ferrum 0-1 4-3

Bridgewater 0-1 2-3

Randolph 0-1 2-5

ODAC WOMEN’S LACROSSE

TEAM ODAC OVERALL

Shenandoah 0-0 7-0

Ferrum 0-0 4-0

Guilford 0-0 6-1

Washington and Lee 0-0 5-1

Lynchburg 0-0 3-2

Roanoke 0-0 3-2

Randolph-Macon 0-0 4-3

Bridgewater 0-0 3-3

Eastern Mennonite 0-0 1-1

Randolph 0-0 1-3

Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 1-5

ODAC MEN’S TENNIS

TEAM ODAC OVERALL

Randolph-Macon 2-0 4-1

Guilford 1-0 3-2

Lynchburg 1-0 4-3

Washington and Lee 1-0 4-4

Virginia Wesleyan 1-0 1-4

Bridgewater 0-0 3-2

Hampden-Sydney 0-0 2-5

Roanoke 0-0 1-4

Randolph 0-0 0-7

Shenandoah 0-1 0-5

Ferrum 0-2 0-2

Emory & Henry 0-3 3-3

ODAC WOMEN’S TENNIS

TEAM ODAC OVERALL

Washington and Lee 5-0 8-0

Randolph-Macon 2-0 4-1

Lynchburg 1-0 5-1

Bridgewater 1-0 3-1

Virginia Wesleyan 3-1 5-1

Sweet Briar 1-1 3-2

Shenandoah 1-2 4-3

Guilford 1-3 2-5

Roanoke 0-0 4-3

Randolph 0-1 4-4

Ferrum 0-2 0-3

Hollins 0-2 0-5

Emory & Henry 0-3 2-4

