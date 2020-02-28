BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL
TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL
xWilliam Fleming 9-1 19-4
Northside 9-1 18-7
Lord Botetourt 6-4 14-11
William Byrd 4-6 9-17
Franklin County 2-8 7-17
Staunton River 0-10 2-21
x: won district championship
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT GIRLS BASKETBALL
TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL
Lord Botetourt 10-0 21-2
xWilliam Fleming 8-2 21-4
Franklin County 6-4 15-10
Staunton River 4-6 16-9
William Byrd 1-9 10-15
Northside 1-9 5-18
x: won district championship
ODAC MEN’S BASKETBALL
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
xRandolph-Macon 15-1 23-2
xVirginia Wesleyan 13-3 21-4
xWashington and Lee 12-4 20-5
xGuilford 10-6 18-7
xRoanoke 10-6 16-9
xLynchburg 9-7 14-11
xFerrum 9-7 15-11
xHampden-Sydney 8-8 14-12
xBridgewater 5-11 9-17
xEmory & Henry 4-12 7-19
Eastern Mennonite 3-13 5-20
Shenandoah 3-13 6-19
Randolph 3-13 7-18
x:qualified for postseason conference tournament
ODAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
xEmory & Henry 15-3 21-4
xWashington and Lee 15-3 18-7
xBridgewater 13-5 14-10
xRandolph-Macon 13-5 15-9
xShenandoah 12-6 16-9
xRoanoke 12-6 17-8
xGuilford 10-8 15-9
xLynchburg 9-9 13-13
xHollins 5-13 11-15
xVirginia Wesleyan 4-14 6-20
Ferrum 4-14 4-21
Eastern Mennonite 3-15 4-20
Randolph 2-16 7-18
x:qualified for postseason conference tournament
ODAC BASEBALL
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Shenandoah 0-0 6-0
Washington and Lee 0-0 6-0
Randolph-Macon 0-0 8-1
Bridgewater 0-0 6-1
Ferrum 0-0 6-3
Eastern Mennonite 0-0 7-4
Hampden-Sydney 0-0 5-3
Roanoke 0-0 5-3
Lynchburg 0-0 3-3
Emory & Henry 0-0 4-4
Guilford 0-0 3-4
Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 3-5
ODAC SOFTBALL
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Ferrum 0-0 6-0
Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 5-1
Bridgewater 0-0 3-1
Guilford 0-0 6-4
Emory & Henry 0-0 4-4
Lynchburg 0-0 3-3
Randolph 0-0 2-2
Eastern Mennonite 0-0 0-0
Randolph-Macon 0-0 0-0
Roanoke 0-0 0-2
Shenandoah 0-0 0-4
ODAC MEN’S LACROSSE
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Randolph-Macon 0-0 4-0
Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 2-0
Guilford 0-0 4-1
Shenandoah 0-0 3-1
Hampden-Sydney 0-0 2-1
Roanoke 0-0 1-1
Ferrum 0-0 2-2
Lynchburg 0-0 1-2
Randolph 0-0 1-2
Washington and Lee 0-0 1-2
Bridgewater 0-0 0-1
ODAC WOMEN’S LACROSSE
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Guilford 0-0 4-0
Shenandoah 0-0 3-0
Ferrum 0-0 2-0
Washington and Lee 0-0 2-1
Bridgewater 0-0 1-1
Randolph 0-0 1-1
Roanoke 0-0 1-1
Randolph-Macon 0-0 2-2
Eastern Mennonite 0-0 0-0
Lynchburg 0-0 0-1
Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 0-4
ODAC MEN’S TENNIS
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Guilford 1-0 2-0
Lynchburg 1-0 1-0
Washington and Lee 1-0 2-2
Bridgewater 0-0 1-0
Randolph-Macon 0-0 1-0
Eastern Mennonite 0-0 0-0
Roanoke 0-0 0-0
Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 0-2
Hampden-Sydney 0-0 0-3
Randolph 0-0 0-3
Shenandoah 0-0 0-3
Emory & Henry 0-1 2-1
Ferrum 0-2 0-2
ODAC WOMEN’S TENNIS
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Washington and Lee 2-0 4-0
Lynchburg 1-0 1-0
Guilford 1-0 2-2
Shenandoah 0-0 3-0
Randolph-Macon 0-0 2-0
Shenandoah 0-0 2-0
Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 2-0
Randolph 0-0 1-1
Bridgewater 0-0 0-0
Eastern Mennonite 0-0 0-0
Sweet Briar 0-0 0-0
Emory & Henry 0-1 1-2
Roanoke 0-0 1-2
Hollins 0-1 0-3
Ferrum 0-2 0-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.