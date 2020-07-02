Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is reset for August 28

HARDY — Registration is open for the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament is sponsored and staged annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The tournament is slated for The Westlake Golf and Country Club, Friday, August 28.
The tournament was postponed from its earlier, original scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by warm-up on the driving range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
Prizes are to be presented to the top three teams and the winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin contests following the conclusion of tournament play.
Finley said SMLRCC is working with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to serving as great opportunity to spotlight a business and feature products and services, certain sponsorship levels include entry fees for players.
For more information or to sign up, log on to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, at (540) 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
Local speedway plans to drop green flag twice this weekend
CALLAWAY — Racing returns to Franklin County Speedway on back-to-back nights this weekend.
On Friday, twin 35-lap Late Model races headline a card that will conclude with a fireworks show.
Also scheduled are races in the Mini Stock Tour (50 laps), Chargers (30 laps), Compacts (25 laps), Stock 4 (20 laps), East Coast Flatheads (20 laps) and Any Car /Enduro (25 laps).
The first green flag falls at 8 p.m., with fireworks to begin at approximately 10:30 p.m.
On Saturday, a 50-lap Late Model race is featured along with races in the Mini Stock Tour (twin 50s), Chargers (30 laps), Compacts (25 laps), Stock 4 (20 laps) and East Coast Flatheads (25 laps, 50 laps if more than 20 cars enter).
The first green flag falls at 7p.m., with fireworks to begin at approximately 10:30 p.m.
A third event at the 3/8-mile bullring is scheduled for Saturday, July 18. Starting time and racing divisions are to be announced.
Norton golf tourney is set for July 18
TROUTVILLE — The 2020 Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The tournament, which benefits the Panthers football program, was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s “stay-at-home’’ order that expired last week.
Lunch begins at noon, the tournament tees off at 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.
Cost is $100 per player.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum Football and mailed to Ferrum College, attention Cleive Adams, 590 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum 24088.
There are four sponsorship levels available each with its own set of amenities: Hall of Fame ($5,000), Black Hat ($1,000), Varsity ($500) and Hole ($150).
These sponsorships help offset the cost of the tournament, food, beverages and apparel.
“It is my intention to grow this event into an annual reunion for all players before, during and after (Coach Norton’s) tenure at Ferrum,’’ said Adams, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers’ player and assistant coach.
Adams begins his first season as head coach in September.
Adams has announced that former NBA and Virginia Tech basketball star Dell Curry is the tournament’s special guest. Curry is Adams’ brother-in-law.
For information, call Adams, (540) 238-9553, or contact him by email: cadams@ferrum.edu.
SMLC baseball camp is July 13-16
MONETA — Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is conducting a youth baseball camp Monday through Thursday, July 13 to July 16 at the Westlake Baptist Church field.
The early morning session from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. is for players in the seventh grade and younger.
The late morning/early afternoon session from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is for players in grades eight through 12.
Cost is $50.
For information or to register, call or text SMLCA head baseball coach Tanner Holt, (540) 339-2747.
FCHS seeks nominations for third Hall of Fame class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Completed packages are due by the end of July.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor. The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
Inductees will receive an honorary plaque and commemorative coin.
The name of each Hall of Fame member is placed on a plaque that is on display in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The inductees are required to provide FCHS with memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.