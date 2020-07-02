Sloan has a connection to Ferrum College men's basketball

FERRUM — Ferrum College’s men’s basketball program and Hall of Fame NBA coach Jerry Sloan are not joined at the hip, but there is a connection between the two.
Sloan, who played for the Chicago Bulls and later steered the Utah Jazz to back-to-back berths (1997, 1998) in the NBA Finals, died last month at age 78.
Sloan guided the professional careers of Hall of Fame players John Stockton and Karl Malone during his tenure in charge of the Jazz (1988-2001).
But that’s not where the connection lies.
Sloan played college basketball for the University of Evansville (Indiana) and he had accepted the head coaching job with the Purple Aces only to resign several days after accepting the position.
Sloan would later begin his post NBA playing career with the Bulls, first as a scout, then as head coach.
“From what I understand, (Coach Sloan) did not make public his reason for resigning,’’ Evansville Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Bob Pristash said in an email.
Sloan was replaced by Bobby Watson, who had led Ferrum to a runner-up finish in the 1972 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) tournament.
Watson coached the Panthers for three years from 1971-1973. In 71-72 and 72-73, he produced a combined mark of 59 wins, 8 losses, and the Panthers captured a Cavalier-Tarheel Conference title.
Bobby Stevens and Charlie Thomas played on the national runner-up team. Both completed their college careers at Virginia Tech and were players on the Hokies’ 1973 NIT championship squad.
The Hokies defeated Notre Dame in the tournament finals at Madison Square Garden, then the site of the entire tournament.
Watson graduated from VMI and served in Vietnam for more than two years. During his playing career, he led the Keydets to the Southern Conference championship in 1964 and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
VMI lost in the opening round to Princeton, which was led by former New York Knicks star and former United States Senator Bill Bradley.
After leaving Ferrum, Watson served as an assistant at Wake Forest University (1973-74) and Oral Roberts University (1974-1977). Prior to Ferrum, he was an assistant at Xavier.
On December 13, 1977, Watson, the Evansville squad and other team supporters perished in an airplane crash while traveling to a game in Tennessee. Watson was 35.
Watson began his coaching career at William Fleming High School in Roanoke (1964-65).
Watson was inducted into Ferrum’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
The college awards a scholarship each year in Watson’s memory to needy and deserving students with an interest in athletics.
Ferrum finished 18th out of 27 four-year schools ranked in 2020 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division All-Sports Survey released this week.
Ferrum was 90-139-2 and won conference championship in men’s wrestling during the 2019-20 campaign, which was cut short during the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Win-loss marks accumulated by the Panthers’ spring sports teams counted in the overall record.
Ferrum’s winning percentage was 39.39%
Last year, Ferrum ranked 20th out of 26 schools with a 128-194-2 record (39.5%). In 2017-2018, Ferrum was 21st out of 26 schools; its winning percentage was 42.2%
The Panthers men’s teams were 51-47 in 2019-2020; their women’s squads were 39-92-2.
Washington and Lee University ranked first overall at 73.5% (174-61-5); the school was last listed No. 1 in 2006-07.
Randolph-Macon College (82-30, 73.21%) was first among men’s teams, followed by Washington and Lee (83-31-3, 72.69%) and Christopher Newport University (56-26-5, 67.24 percent).
Christopher Newport (99-33-3, 74.44%) edged Washington and Lee (89-30-3, 74.38%) for the top spot among women’s teams. Virginia Wesleyan University (71.74%) was third.
Patrick Henry Community College was third overall in the Junior College rankings with a 50-56 record (47.17%).
