ASHLAND — Six Ferrum College student-athletes, two seniors, three juniors and one sophomore, have been selected to the 2019-2020 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State team.
The Panthers’ selections compete in softball, baseball, men’s golf, women’s soccer and men’s lacrosse.
Receiving honors are sophomore Arielle Eure (softball), junior Josh Greenway (baseball), senior Lance Keiser (men’s golf), senior Tim Ortega (baseball), junior Casey Raggett (women’s soccer) and junior Jack Sheehan (men’s lacrosse).
Honorees must have a cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.25 or better and must be sophomores, juniors or seniors academically.
Eure hails from Summerfield, N.C. and carries a 3.91 GPA with majors health and human performance and exercise science.
Greenway hails from Roanoke and carries a 4.0 GPA with a major in pre-professional health science with minors in coaching and psychology.
Keiser hails from Manassas and carries a 3.29 with a major in business.
Ortega hails from Yuma, Ariz and carries a 3.36 with majors in business administration and sports management.
Raggett hails from Graham, N.C. and carries a 3.88 with a major in pre-professional health sciences.
Sheehan hails from State College, Pa. and carries a 3.91 with a major in social studies.
A total of 222 student-athletes from 37 schools (six selections from each school) that compete in NCAA Divisions I, II and III and NAIA and United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) received citations.
