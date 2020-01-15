Shooting woes plague Panthers in road conference loss

ASHLAND – In facing a nationally-ranked opponent for the second straight time, Ferrum College had trouble finding the bottom of the net Saturday.
The Panthers were handcuffed by No. 4 ranked Randolph-Macon College and were conquered by the Yellow Jackets, 57-40, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball contest.
Randolph-Macon (5-0 in the ODAC, 13-1 overall) sits atop the conference standings after falling in the title game of last year’s ODAC tournament.
The Yellow Jackets are the third team that the Panthers have faced this season that played in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament last year. The Panthers are 2-1 in those games.
Randolph-Macon led 35-18 at intermission. Each team netted 22 points after halftime.
The Panthers (2-3 in the ODAC, 7-7 overall) managed to convert only 22.8 percent (13 of 57) of their shots from the field as opposed to the Yellow Jackets’ 38.6 percent (22 of 57) clip.
“It was a tough game, but credit Randolph-Macon, they are really good across the board,’’ Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.
Randolph-Macon scored the game’s initial nine points, but Ferrum was able to cut that deficit to one point after 3-point field goals by Rashad Reed and Kajuan Madden-McAfee and a deuce by Marcus Plair.
The Yellow Jackets responded with an 8-0 run that lasted three minutes.
Leading 17-8, the Yellow Jackets finished the half by outscoring the Panthers 18-10 to build a their 17-point edge at halftime.
Randolph-Macon scored the first six points of the second half to push the spread to 23 points, 41-18.
The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 25 points after intermission.
“We executed our game plan defensively; in the first half, (Randolph-Macon) made tough shots and built a sizable lead,’’Sanborn said. “In the second half, I felt like we defended more consistently and held them to 22 points.’’
Randolph-Macon held advantages in rebounds (47-39), assists (17-7), points off turnovers (13-8) and points in the paint (26-14).
Ferrum held edges in second-chance points (8-6) and bench points (24-20).
Fast break points were even at 4.
The Panthers committed 12 turnovers to the Yellow Jackets’ 10.
“The biggest issue for us was our shot-making ability. They were long, athletic and super-disciplined defensively, which made it really difficult for us to score,’’ Sanborn said. “We started forcing too much and I thought we were trying to make home run plays instead of staying the course and doing what we are supposed to do.’’
All three of Ferrum’s conference losses are on the road; setbacks at Virginia Wesleyan University and Bridgewater College were by single-digit differences.
“(Randolph-Macon) is a tough place ton play, especially with a team of their claiber and an atmosphere like they had (Saturday),’’ Sanborn said.
Miles Mallory paced the Yellow Jackets with 19 points and 11 rebounds, both game-best totals.
Buzz Anthony, last year’s ODAC Player of the Year, netted eight points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed nine assists.
Madden-McAfee and Everett Palmer each netted six points for the Panthers, while Plair tallied five points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Ferrum returns to action today against Roanoke College.
The ODAC contest tips off at 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Maroons defeated the Panthers twice last year. Today’s contest is the only regular-season match-up between the two rivals.
“We have to turn the page (from Saturday) and get back to work…’’ Sanborn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.