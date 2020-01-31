VINTON — Franklin County’s first appearance in the Blue Ridge District postseason wrestling tournament yielded two individual championships.
And a fourth-place finish.
The Eagles were handcuffed from the start because veteran performers Brian Richards (160 pounds) and Bryson Chrisman (220 pounds) did not compete for medical reasons and because they lack a certified 195-pounder.
Lord Botetourt captured the championship of the one-day, six-team tournament that was staged at William Byrd High School with 186 points, 25 more than second-place William Fleming (161).
Only 57 points separated the Cavaliers from sixth-place Northside (129).
William Byrd (153) was third, followed by FCHS (144.5) and Staunton River (136), which is steered by former Eagles mat boss Scott Fike.
Because he was unable to compete, Richards, a senior and a reigning Class 6 regional champion, forfeited a chance to win a third straight individual district crown.
Both Richards and Chrisman would have likely advanced deep into the tournament because both have attained winning percentages that are better than 90 percent this season, third-year Eagles head coach Justin Smith said.
The performances of the district’s wrestlers Wednesday have no bearing on regional qualification. The Blue Ridge, like many other Virginia High School League (VHSL) districts, is a combination district comprised of teams from three classifications: Class 6 (FCHS), Class 5 (William Fleming) and Class 3 (Lord Botetourt, Northside, William Byrd and Staunton River).
Four FCHS wrestlers competed in championship bouts.
At 113 pounds, Shane Shepherd received byes in the quarterfinals and the semifinals and pinned Lord Botetourt’s Trey Saunders at 3:38 for the championship.
At 126 pounds, Logan Arnold, a sophomore, returned to the site of his Big Orange Classic title win and claimed his second league title in as many years — a season ago, he won the 120-pound crown in the Piedmont District.
Like last year, Arnold faced only one tournament opponent. This time, his foe was William Byrd’s Gavin Ellis, and Arnold dominated the bout from start-to-finish in winning by technical fall, 15-0.
Arnold secured the needed 15-point spread that mandates a stoppage of the bout at the six-minute mark.
Arnold is 17-1 this season. Following the tournament, he was voted the Blue Ridge District’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Landon Church, competing a 182 pounds, and Dalton Wild, competing a 285 pounds, each finished second after sustaining defeats by pin in the finals.
Church was pinned by William Fleming’s Solomon Smith, a winner of more than 30 bouts to date, at 1:33. Church had only one bout prior to the finals; he pinned Dalton Oxley of Lord Botetourt in the semifinals at 4:51.
That was the case for Wild too — he pinned Hudson Handy of Northside in the semifinals at 4:59 before falling to William Byrd’s Hunter Richards, a winner of 30 bouts to date, in 1:29 of the last championship bout of the night.
William Fleming, Staunton River and William Byrd each won three weight-class titles; FCHS and Northside each won two and Lord Botetourt won one.
Placing third for the Eagles were Lee Whitlow (106 pounds), and Bryle Fitzgerald (152 pounds).
Placing fourth for the Eagles were Alex Baumberger (138 pounds) and Tanner Young (145 pounds).
Placing fifth for the Eagles were Nate Stafford (120 pounds) and Kadin Smith (132 pounds) and Zac Stafford was sixth at 170 pounds.
FCHS returns competes regular-season action tonight with a non-district dual match against Class 5 Patrick Henry-Roanoke at home at 6.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT WRESTLING
TEAM SCORE
Lord Botetourt 186
William Fleming 161
William Byrd 153
Franklin County 144.5
Staunton River 136
Northside 129
2020 BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT CHAMPIONS: WEIGHT WRESTLER SCHOOL
106 Cole McCray, Lord Botetourt
113 Shane Shepherd, Franklin County
120 Derek Burton, William Byrd
126 Logan Arnold, Franklin County
132 Bailey Davidson, Northside
138 James Thompson, Staunton River
145 Jacob Henderson, William Fleming
152 Hunter Huddleston, William Fleming
160 Trey Thomasson, Staunton River
170 Josh Moore, William Byrd
182 Solomon Smith, William Fleming
195 Travis Barnette, Staunton River
220 Jacob Elliott, Northside
285 Hunter Richards, William Byrd
