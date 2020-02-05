Shenandoah downs Ferrum for a second time, 64-45

WINCHESTER — Paced by a trio of double-figure scorers, reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Shenandoah University defeated Ferrum College 64-45 in a women’s basketball contest Saturday.
Shenandoah’s victory is its second this season over Ferrum (3-9 in the ODAC, 3-16 overall), which has not won a game on the road this year.
The Hornets (8-4 in the ODAC, 12-7 overall), a year removed from competing in the NCAA Division III tournament, limited the Panthers to 30.4 percent shooting (17 of 56) from the field and an identical percentage from the 3-point arc (7 of 23).
Shenandoah is in fourth place in the conference standings, while Ferrum is in 10th. Thirteen teams are competing for one of 10 available berths in the league’s postseason tournament, which is set to be contested at the end of the month.
Ferrum played without its leading scorer, freshman Kayla Cabiness, a former standout prep player at Class 3 Magna Vista.
Shenandoah converted 42.9 percent (27 of 63) of its shots from the field and only needed three makes from long-distance to achieve its victory.
Ragan Johnson led the Hornets with a game-best 15 points. She was 6 of 7 from the field, 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
Jordan Sondrol tallied 14 points on a 6 of 12 shooting display and Olivia Weinel came off the bench to net 11 points — she made 5 of 11 shots from the floor.
Also scoring were Sierra St. Cyr and Kelsey Jones each with five points, Sarah Donley and McKenzie Mathis each with four, Kristen Hunt withn three, Ashley Stone with two and Sarah Sondrol with one.
The Hornets led 22-15 after the first quarter and 41-24 at intermission after taking the second stanza 19-9.
Shenadoah pushed the spread to 20 points, 54-34, by claiming the third period, 13-10.
Ferrum won the final 10-minute frame 11-10.
Jacy Marvin led the Panthers with 14 points. She was 5 of 12 from the field, 4 of 8 from the 3-point arc.
Also scoring were Cameronm Hawkins with eight points, Arin Bunker with seven, Aisha Martin with five, Jasmine Wilson, Jessi Bollinger and Briona Hurt each with three and Jessy Nichols with two.
Martin, Bunker and Bollinger each hit a 3-pointer.
At game’s end, Shenandoah held advantages in rebounds (41-34), assists (17-10) and steals (8-5), while Ferrum blocked four shots to two by Shenandoah.
The Panthers committed 16 turnovers to eight by the Hornets and 11 fouls to nine by the Hornets.
Wilson pulled down nine rebounds and blocked two shots, both game-best totals.
Ferrum returns to action today against ODAC rival Emory & Henry College.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Wasps defeated the Panthers earlier this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.