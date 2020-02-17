Sarah Perry establishes program standard, ties ODAC record in season-opening win

LYNCHBURG - Former Franklin County prep lacrosse standout Sarah Perry, a junior midfielder for NCAA Division III Randolph College, established a new, single-match program for goals scored Saturday in her team's 19-16 season-opening triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan College at home.
Perry, who entered the season having scored 54 goals in her career, netted 11 goals to break the previous standard which was held by four players, the last of whom achieved the mark in 2015.
Perry, the first FCHS player to earn All-State laurels in girls lacrosse, also set a new, single-match program record for points. The previous mark of 20 was shared by three player, the last of whom achieved the standard in 2014.
Perry won 14 draw controls, claimed possession of four ground balls, caused four turnovers and was 2 of 4 on free-position shots.
Perry's 11 goals also ties the single-match record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Randolph is one of 11 league schools that compete in women's lacrosse.
Perry shares the conference standard with former players Katie Hearn (Sweet Briar College, 1985), Lisa Dowling (Washington and Lee University, 1993), Caitlin Sarkisian (University of Lynchburg, 1996), Amy Rafaiski (Bridgewater College, 1998) and Anne Marie Nash (Virginia Wesleyan University, 2003).
"During the game, I had no idea how many goals I'd scored,'' Perry said. "I was more worried about playing the game and making sure my team was doing the best they could.''
Perry netted nine goals in the first half, scoring at 28:48, 22:41, 19:15, 16:57, 14:06, 11:22, 6:59. 4:53 and 2:41. Randolph scored the first two goals of the contest and led 12-9 at intermission.
The two rivals played the second half to a 7-7 stalemate.
Perry's 10th goal was registered at 29:33 and her final tally was recorded at 6:41.
Perry was in possession of the ball when the clocked reached triple zeroes.
"I was surprised an excited to break a big school record (Saturday),'' Perry said."I finally felt like my hard work in the sport paid off.''
But she ranked her team's victory ahead of her individual accomplishment.
"I care so much more about winning a game like we did (Saturday) that breaking any record. My team is my family, and I count not have done anything like this without them,'' Perry said.
Perry started playing lacrosse in the seventh grade and she was a freshman on the Eagles' first interscholastic squad that played a junior varsity schedule.
Perry committed to Randolph in November 2016. The college started its women's lacrosse program in 1979 and competed in the sport until 1993, then it resurrected the sport in 2010.
Randolph has yet to achieve a winning season in sport. Saturday's win was the program's 56th in 209 matches played.
Randolph was picked to finish 10th in the 11-team ODAC in a preseason coaches poll.
Perry said she thinks her squad can better that projection.
"We are finally making an impact in the ODAC. I see how hard this team has been working and how much they car about this sport,'' Perry said.
Editor's Note: Information for this story was taken from the ODAC women's lacrosse record book and reports from Randolph College sports information and local writer David Campbell.
