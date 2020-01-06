Sanborn to face alma mater in ODAC play at home

FERRUM - Ferrum College's men's basketball team seeks to square its Old Dominion Athletic Conference record Tuesday when the Panthers entertain Guilford (North Carolina) College in a league match-up.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Guilford (2-2 in the ODAC, 10-3 overall) is the conference's reigning champion and its preseason 2019-2020 title favorite.
The Quakers won their fourth ODAC championship in Tom Palombo's coaching tenure by besting Emory & Henry College, Roanoke College and Randolph-Macon College in last year's postseason tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
In the NCAA Division III tournament, Guilford defeated Sewanee (Tennessee) the University of the South, Wittenberg (Ohio) University and the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) before falling to University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 82-79, in the Elite Eight.
The Quakers, ranked No. 21 in Division III, are coming off a 54-52 conference loss at Hampden-Sydney College Saturday. The Panthers (1-2 in the ODAC, 6-6 overall) fell to conference foe Bridgewater College, 88-83, on the road Saturday.
With a win, the Panthers surpass their best win total (6 during the 2017-2018 campaign) in Tyler Sanborn's two-plus seasons tenure as head coach.
Sanborn is a Guilford alumnus and former standout player for the Quakers.
Ferrum plays Guilford and Eastern Mennonite University twice (home and away) and Roanoke College, Hampden-Sydney, Shenandoah University, Emory & Henry College, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College and Washington and Lee University once.
Also, the Panthers will not face Virginia Wesleyan University a second time during the regular season, but they have return games against the University of Lynchburg (away) and Bridgewater (home).
Last year, Ferrum and Guilford played once and the Quakers were victorious, 75-44, in Greensboro.
