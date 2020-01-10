Sanborn gets a 'W' over his hoops mentor

By STEVEN MARSH
FERRUM — The men’s basketball schedule makers in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) did no favors for Guilford (North Carolina) College, its reigning champion and its preseason title favorite, or Tom Palombo, the Quakers’ bench general.
The slate had Guilford, ranked No. 19 this week by d3hoops.com, playing at conference rivals Hampden-Sydney College and Ferrum College and Palombo matching wits against two of his former players who have transitioned into the coaching profession: the Tigers’ Caleb Kimbrough and the Panthers’ Tyler Sanborn.
“You can blame Brad Bankston, the (ODAC) commissioner. Blame him for that. It’s his fault,’’ Palombo said with tongue firmly planted in cheek.
Guilford lost by two points, 54-52, at Hampden-Sydney and by three points, 68-65, at Ferrum.
“I enjoy competing against Caleb and Tyler. Caleb is going to do a great job at Hampden-Sydney just like Tyler is doing a great job here (at Ferrum),’’ Palombo said.
Kimbrough is in his rookie season in charge of the Tigers, while Sanborn his directing his third Panthers’ hardwood campaign, their second in the ODAC.
Admittedly, it’s a tough game for Sanborn, who is 1-1 versus Palombo.
“(Playing Guilford) is kind of a sore spot for me because Coach Palombo has been such a big influence in my life. I coached against him when I was an assistant at Hampden-Sydney and we won games like tonight, but doing it head-to-head is a little different,’’ Sanborn said.
“I really appreciate his mentorship in my career as a player and my career as a coach. He has been a tremendous influence in my life. It comes full circle for me to coach against him. He’s a great guy and a great coach too,’’ Sanborn said. “It a little different win for me, but we take them all.
Sanborn said his alma mater’s recent success plays into what has become a unique rivalry.
“Our guys, obviously, were up for the game because of their ranking...and they saw how much (the game) meant to me, playing my alma mater. They appreciated that, and I think we laid it on the line,’’ Sanborn said.
“Carrington Young likes to text and talk and he said, ‘Coach, we’re going to get this one for you’...It means a lot for us to actually go out and do it,’’ Sanborn said.
Guilford advanced to consecutive Division III Final Fours in Salem during Sanborn’s junior and seniors years. The Quakers reached the Elite Eight when he was a freshman and they won two ODAC championships, both of which were captured at the Salem Civic Center.
Guilford trailed by 16 points at intermission Tuesday. There were very few times that the Quakers faced a deficit of that magnitude during Sanborn’s playing days.
“The one thing about (Coach Palombo) that I respect is his consistency — everything Guilford does is consistent,’’ Sanborn said.
“When I was there, we were 104-19 and we had very few games where we were not ahead,’’ said Sanborn, a two-time Division III All-American.
Sanborn is one of six Guilford players to score more than 1,000 career points (1,398) and grab more than 1,000 career rebounds (1,133). Also, he blocked 200 shots during his career.
Sanborn was the two-time South Region Player of the Year and the 2010 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) National Player of the Year.
Palombo gets return games against both of his proteges this season.
Ferrum travels to Greensboro to face Guilford on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Hampden-Sydney visits the Quakers on Saturday, Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.