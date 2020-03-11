Saalweachters are among a collection of sibling student-athletes at Ferrum

FERRUM — A bond between a brother and sister is one that almost can’t be broken, especially when the two have common interests.
For Zac and Caroline Saalweachter, one of their biggest commonalities is that they are both Ferrum College student-athletes.
The Saalweachters are from Louisville, North Carolina, where they attended R.J. Reynolds High School. Although she is the younger of the two, Caroline was the first to take an interest in Ferrum and Zac followed in his sister’s footsteps soon thereafter.
Caroline said she considered, then enrolled at Ferrum because it is a small rural school.
“I like small schools for one, and the campus just caught my eye. Then, my dad said that I had a chance to swim so he set up a meeting with the coach (Margaret Bisnett) and she was happy to have me,” Caroline said.
“(Swimming) has been amazing. I’ve never been on a better team than Ferrum’s,” Caroline said.
Zac’s college journey started when he graduated from high school in 2015, which was a couple of years before Caroline donned her cap and gown.
Zac attended Western Carolina for a year where he played on the football team, which competes in the Southern Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
“I was fortunate enough to receive a partial scholarship to Western Carolina. I went there for a year and just didn’t want to play football anymore. Then after that, I took two years off from school,” Zac said.
Zac said he decided to give school another chance and first became interested in Ferrum because of his sister.
“The weekend Caroline was up at Ferrum with my parents, I was at the University of North Georgia touring there with my grandparents. My dad sent me a picture of the Hank Norton Center and the field and the weight room and he asked if I wanted to come and check this place out.
“I think it was that next weekend I went up to Ferrum with my dad on a visit, and the fact Caroline liked it helped,” Zac said.
Zac said he is happy with the decision he made to transfer to Ferrum and play for the Panthers football team.
“I’m having a good time. I mean, I love all the guys and it’s kind of easy to get along with everybody. I mean yeah, I’m a few years older than the guys but I still act immature so... They’re a great group of guys and I wouldn’t change it for anything. I’m glad I came back to school and I’m glad it was at Ferrum,’’ Zac said.
Zac and Caroline said they are happy with their individual experiences at Ferrum, but are also appreciative of the fact that they are able to see each other often.
“When he left home for Western (Carolina) that was a sad day. Nothing was the same. Then, when he came back it was great again and then we came here,” Caroline said.
Caroline and Zac said they are planning to continue their journeys at Ferrum with the swim and football teams. Both are majoring in health and human performance.
Over the years, Ferrum’s sports programs have featured plenty of relatives.
Besides the Saalweachters, sisters Carly and Emily Nelson of Bassett compete in softball. Brother and sister Darden Eure-Parrish and Arielle Eure play baseball and softball. Lance Keiser is champion golfer and his twin brother, Adam, plays football. Ashley Roberts is a setter for the volleyball team and her sister, Amanda Wall, is former pitcher who serves as a volunteer assistant softball coach.
“Having siblings here at the same time and competing on our athletic teams is a true example of how Ferrum really is a family,” Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.
“I was honored to have this experience myself as an undergraduate, as my sister competed in track and field, while I was on the baseball team at our alma mater, so I know how special this experience is,’’ Sutyak said.
“Our siblings have a large influence in how we grow up and live our lives. I’m happy to see so many family members here at Ferrum,’’ Sutyak said.
Editor’s Note: Frances Best is a Ferrum senior majoring in media and communications and a former women’s soccer player for the Panthers.She is from Fairfax Station and prepped at South County High School. She is on track to graduate in December.
