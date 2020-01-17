Roanoke claims sixth win in ODAC play, downs Ferrum 74-51

From STAFF REPORTS
SALEM — Roanoke College outscored Ferrum College by 11 points, 20-9, in the fourth quarter en route to a 74-51 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest at the Cregger Center.
The Panthers (2-6 in the ODAC, 2-13 overall) suffered their second straight loss, both in conference play.
The Maroons (6-2 in the ODAC, 11-4 overall) led 17-9 after the opening quarter. During the period, the Maroons produced a 7-0 run.
In the second stanza, a 5-2 spurt enabled Roanoke to build a double-digit lead, but with 4:08 showing, Ferrum was within three points after an Aisha Martin basket.
Then, Roanoke responded with a 13-3 surge to push the spread to 13 points, 37-24, at intermission.
The Maroons won the second period by five points, 20-15, but the Panthers would take the third frame 18-17 on the strength of a 9 of 13 showing from the free-throw line.
The count was 54-42 after three quarters and after Roanoke opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run, the difference was 18 points.
Roanoke’s advantage would grow to more than 20 points after D’Anna Cvetnic provided her team with its final seven points on a lay-up, a 3-pointer and two free throws.
The Panthers scored the first points of the game on a 3-pointer. The Maroons equaled the early count with a three-point play and after breaking the stalemate with a fast-break lay-up, they stayed in front for good.
Roanoke converted 39.1 percent (27 of 69) of its field-goal attempts to Ferrum’s 29.8 percent (14 of 47) clip.
The Maroons forced 23 turnovers and committed 13.
Also, Roanoke held edges in rebounds (45-38), assists (18-6), points off turnovers (23-11) second-chance points (19-7) points in the paint (42-16), fast-break points (18-4) and bench points (28-14) at game’s end.
Renee Alquiza and Ayanna Scarborough each netted 11 points to pace a quartet of double-figure scorers for Roanoke, while Corinne McPadden and Kristina Harrel each tallied 10.
Alquiza grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and Whitney Hopson distributed a game-best nine assists.
Kayla Cabiness led the Panthers with a game-best 18 points, while Martin and Cameron Hawkins each scored eight points. Briona Hurt pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.
The to teams combined to make seven 3-point field goals: four by Ferrum, three by Roanoke.
Cabiness, Martin, Arin Bunker and Jacy Marvin each swished a trey for the Panthers.
Wednesday’s contest is the only regular-season meeting between the Panthers and the Maroons.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC foe Randolph College. The contest tips off at 4:30 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
TIP-INS: Scarborough is the daughter of former Ferrum basketball standout Jerry Scarborough, who ranks tied for 13th in career scoring for the Panthers.
Several seasons ago, the Panthers played against the daughter of former men’s basketball star Rodney Ponzo when she played for Christopher Newport University.
Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey, a Roanoke alumnus, is 0-3 against his alma mater since the Panthers entered the ODAC.
Ferrum won each of the last two non-conference match-ups played during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 campaigns. The first of those wins came in the first game played in the Cregger Center, Roanoke’s four-year old arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.