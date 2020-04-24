In all respects, a team’s athletic campaign is judged by the opponents it conquers and the foes that claim victory at its expense.
Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams saw their 2019-2020 seasons end with setbacks to the teams that captured championships in a reconfigured Class 6 Region A.
The Eagles boys squad fell to Thomas Dale, coached by former FCHS bench boss Keyode Rogers, who was in his first year in charge of the Knights.
The setback, FCHS’s fifth in a row, came in the regional quarterfinals and brought an end to a 7-17 campaign.
Thomas Dale would advance to the regional title game where it bested Western Branch for the championship. Its season ended with a loss to Massaponax in the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
Rogers followed Lloyd Church as FCHS’s head coach and preceded current mentor Tom Hering. His tenure lasted two years.
Rogers would be part of a staff that guided Lloyd C. Bird to the Class 5 state title before moving over to Thomas Dale. This year, he was voted Region A Coach of the Year and three of his players earned all-region laurels.
FCHS’s girls team, led by first-year head coach Le’Bryan Patterson, lost to James River-Midlothian in the regional quarterfinals to cap a 15-10 season, one that ended with two straight setbacks.
James River-Midlothian bested Western Branch in the regional title game and defeated Osbourn Park in the state quarterfinals before falling to James Madison in the state semifinals.
James River-Midlothian placed three players on the all-region team. Grace Townsend, the Rapids’ top performer, was voted Region A Player of the Year and head coach Henry Schechter was named Coach of the Year.
And what of Western Branch, the runner-up in both the boys and girls regional tournaments.
Both squad won their state quarterfinal-round match-ups, then both were conquered in the state semifinals.
Western Branch had three players named to the Region A boys squad and four players selected to the Region A girls team.
FCHS’s all-region players were Kalik Witcher (boys second team), Jaedyn Jamison (girls first team) and Mya Blizzard (girls second team).
All return for their seniors seasons in 2020-2021.
