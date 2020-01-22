FERRUM — Rashad Reed, one of the top points producers of Ferrum College’s NCAA Division III men’s basketball era, put his signature on a career-best scoring performance Saturday with flair and fanfare.
A back-door move and a catch of a lob pass for an uncontested slam-dunk flush accounted for Reed’s final points in a 31-point showing and enabled the Panthers to return to level par record-wise with a 75-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over Eastern Mennonite University at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (3-4 in the ODAC, 8-8 overall) two wins shy of reaching double figures in victories for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign and are three wins of equaling the 11 combined triumphs achieved in Tyler Sanborn’s first two seasons as bench boss.
Oddly enough, the Panthers were 8-8 through 16 games in 2016-17, Reed’s freshman year, but that club won only two of its last nine games.
Reed had 15 points at halftime and tallied 16 after intermission. He was 13 of 22 from the field, 4 of 11 from 3-point territory.
“(Point 31) was the dunk. It was good way to end it, and I needed that. We were thinking about running the play earlier, but we had to find the right time for it so (Eastern Mennonite) wouldn’t know that it was coming,’’ Reed said.
“That was a good way for him to get it. It was a good play for him,’’ Sanborn said.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee delivered a pin-point pass to rim that Reed was able to catch and flush as he elevated from the floor. His deuce made the count 73-55 with 2:35 to go. It was the Panthers’ final field goal and it settled the issue.
The Royals denied the play earlier by countering with a switch to a man-to-man (defense). When they employed a zone, Madden-McAfee threaded the proverbial needle and Reed scored.
“As soon as I scored, my teammates told me I was in the 30s,’’ Reed said. “I got close to 30 once, 27 I think (during my career here).’’
Reed needs 22 points to reach the 1,100-point mark in career scoring. Since achieving the 1,000-point scoring milestone earlier this month, Reed has passed six players on Ferrum’s all-time scoring chart. He ranks 12th on the list.
“Rashad was the man and having James (Smith) back helped,’’ Sanborn said. “...James is hard to guard.
“Rashad was killing them off the dribble. He had nine two-point field goals and I’ll bet all of them were from within a foot (of the basket),’’ Sanborn said. “He was getting to the rack and scoring. He was strong to the basket. He did what we’re asking him to do.’’
“Our guards are versatile,’’ Sanborn said.
The Panthers trailed by one, 35-34, at intermission, but erased that deficit by outscoring the Royals (1-6 in the ODAC, 3-13 overall) by 16 points, 41-25 over the closing 20-minute session.
Ferrum converted 57.1 percent (16 of 28) of its shots in the second half and its shooting clip for the game was 50.9 percent (29 of 57).
“Our shots were falling. Once we got a couple of stops and rebounds we were fine,’’ Reed said.
“We shot the ball better (Saturday),’’ Sanborn said.
Smith, who missed last week’s 13-point home conference loss to Roanoke College because pf an injury, returned to the line-up and tallied 16 points in 22 minutes of action. He scored 11 points in the opening half.
“I’ve still got a little pain, but I had to play on because we lost one of our starters (Brandon Reeves) in the Roanoke game,’’ Smith said.
Smith sat on the bench in off-court attire viewing his team’s loss to the Maroons.
“Before the game, I was crying because I hated to see my teammates go to war without me,’’ Smith said.
Smith, a former Halifax County prep standout who transferred into Ferrum’s program in the off season, converted 6 of 9 shots from the field. He was 4 of 7 from the 3-point arc.
Smith made his second on-court appearance of the first half with 5:53 showing. The Panthers were six points in arrears, 27-21, at that juncture.
Smith swished two 3-pointers and Reed hit one off a Carrington Young steal to produce a brief 30-29 edge.
“It started on defense. Coach Sanborn got on us about our effort. My teammates got me going. Once I hit (a three), it was like I couldn’t miss. I played more with my mind that with my athleticism because I was hurting. I was trying to get my teammates over,’’ Smith said.
Eastern Mennonite would retake the lead, then Ferrum would square the count at 32. The Royals broke that deadlock before Smith converted a lay-up with nine seconds but he failed to complete a three-point play.
The Royals did make 51.7 percent of their shots (15 of 29) in the first half. After intermission, that clip dropped to 40.9 (9 of 22) percent.
“It was mainly our lack of intensity,’’ Reed said when asked about the Royals’ early shooting success. “(Sometime), we play more to the competition instead of our defense. Once we started playing more physical, we were fine.’’
“We’ve got to show up and defend every day. That’s got to be who we are. We do it in stretches, but we don’t do that consistently,’’ Sanborn said.
Madden-McAfee finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. Sanborn was complimentary of his play and Young’s showing off the bench.
“Kajuan gave us some good minutes. He didn’t shoot the ball like he can...He rebounds it well. He’s a tough competitor, and Carrington’s play was big,’’ Sanborn said.
A guard in high school, Young, who has found his niche inside for the Panthers despite being undersized, distributed a game-best six assists and collected three steals. He made his only shot from the floor and committed just one turnover.
“(Carrington’s play) totally affected the game in a different way,’’ Sanborn said.
Marcus Plair scored seven points and pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds, eight of which were off the defensive glass.
The Panthers more than doubled the Royals’ assists total (16 to 7).
“We shared the ball well and we ran our offense the way we’re supposed to run it. We’ve been talking about doing the little things in practice...We did a really nice job of getting open shots,’’ Sanborn said.
Kalip Jones finished with seven points and three assists in 24 minutes.
Eastern Mennonite, coached by former Roanoke College standout and Salem prep product Melvin Felix,was held to three 3-pointers in 13 attempts and nine free throws in 20 tries.
D.J. Hill tallied 19 points for the Royals, while Tim Jones netted 14 and seven other players scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.