SALEM — With about 25 seconds left in Friday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball quarterfinal, Ferrum College senior guard Rashad Reed could be seen in a catcher’s crouch, lost in thoughts from the past and contemplating his future.
Reed’s exodus from the game and from college basketball was forthcoming.
The former North Carolina prep standout was replaced by a seldom-used reserve. In a season in which Reed rose to No. 6 on the Panthers’ all-time scoring list, third-year head coach said the club’s lone senior had earned his curtain call.
“I just wanted to give (Rashad) some recognition for what he’s done for our program,’’ Sanborn said following the Panthers’ 71-62 season-ending loss to Virginia Wesleyan University at the Salem Civic Center. “He’s our only senior. We’ve been able turn things around from my first year.
“He’s been a good player. He’s been very loyal. He earned second-team All-ODAC and that’s no small feat,’’ Sanborn said. “He helped us get to 15 wins, our most since 2011(when the Panthers won a single-season NCAA Division III best 23). I’m really thankful for him and I have a lot of respect for him.
“He has done a lot for me personally in my life. I couldn’t ask for a more coachable guy,’’ Sanborn said.
Reed and several of his teammates were hold-overs from the end of Bill Tharp’s Ferrum coaching era and inherited by Sanborn the day the former Guilford (North Carolina) College star walked through the doors of William P. Swartz Gymnasium to begin his first assignment as a head men’s basketball coach.
Reed was forced to change with the transition.
“He wasn’t (the most coachable guy) when I first got there, but he’s turned it around. He’s really a special person to me,’’ Sanborn said.
In Reed’s final season, one in which he scored 447 points, he became a 1,000-plus points (1,282) career scorer, was ranked among the top points producers in the ODAC and he always seemed to be on the floor – he was one of the leaders in the conference in minutes played.
Reed, who averaged 16 points-a-game, scored in double figures in 22 of Ferrum’s 27 games. He netted 20 or more points seven times and 30 or more twice.
Reed’s final game in Swartz Gym, an 87-84 first-round tournament triumph over Emory & Henry is Ferrum’s first postseason victory since 2014 and one in a collection of wins the Panthers has achieved on their home floor since entering the Division III ranks in 1985-1986. Counting 37 tournament games, 35 of which are from their days in the USA South Athletic Conference and two from their lone visit to the NCAA Division III tournament in 1992, the Panthers are 11-28 in postseason play.
“Conference tournament play at home, it’s a different thing. It was th first time I had experienced that type of environment (in college),’’ Reed said moments after the conclusion of the Emory & Henry game.
It was Reed who stopped one of Emory & Henry’s last attempts to claim an upset victory as a No. 10 seed.
As a prep player, Reed and his team reached the doorstop of the state tournament twice. But in 2017, 2018 and 2019, his Panthers were finished before the tip off of postseason.
“Coming here and not making the postseason until this year was tough,’’ Reed said. “It’s been a long journey. There have been different teammates, three different uniform numbers (14, 4 and 2) and my freshman year, I had a different coach.
“Right now, everything is coming together,’’ Reed said.
