FOREST — Ferrum College senior guard Rashad Reed has earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference accolades in men’s basketball for the 2019-2020 season, league announced on Wednesday.
Reed, who hails from Mebane, North Carolina, leads the Panthers (15-11) in scoring and ranks among the top scorers in the ODAC with a 16.7 average.
Through 26 games, Reed has scored in double figures 21 times.
Reed has scored 20 or more points seven times and 30 or more twice.
Reed ranks sixth in career scoring with 1,268 points. He has scored 433 this season.
Following Tuesday’s 87-84 victory over No. 10 seed Emory & Henry College, the No. 7 seed Panthers have advanced to the quarterfinals of the ODAC men’s basketball tournament.
Ferrum, a winner of seven of its last eight games, faces national ranked and No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan University tonight at 6 at the Salem Civic Center.
The contest is the third of four quarterfinal-round games scheduled.
Today’s winners advance to the semifinals on Saturday. The championship game is Sunday.
The tournament champion earns the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament.
The Marlins defeated the Panthers in their only regular-season match-up played in Virginia Beach.
Joining Reed on the second team are Chandler Murray of Bridgewater College, Colin Molden of Emory & Henry, Jack Wyatt of Hampden-Sydney College, Caleb Jordan of Roanoke College and Curtis Mitchell of Washington and Lee University.
Earning first-team laurels are Kyler Gregory of Guilford (North Carolina) College. T.C. Thacker of the University of Lynchburg, Buzz Anthony of Randolph-Macon College, William Brueggeman of Washington and Lee and Tim Fisher and Daniel Spencer of Virginia Wesleyan.
Named to the third team are Daviron Grier of Bridgewater, Jorden Davis of Guilford, Jake Hahn of Hampden-Sydney, Tharon Suggs of Lynchburg and Corery Pelham of Virginia Wesleyan.
Anthony has been voted Player of the Year for the second year in a row and he is the Scholar Athlete of the Year for men’s basketball. Randolph-Macon’s Miles Mallory is the Rookie of the Year and head copach Josh Merkel is the Coach of the Year. Mitchell is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Panthers debut in NFCA softball rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ferrum College, which has swept each of its first three doubleheaders for a 6-0 start to its 2020 softball season, debuts at No. 25 in this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III Top 25 poll, the organization’s second set of rankings for the current campaign.
Reigning national champion Texas Lutheran is ranked No. 1 and received all eight available first-place votes.
Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Virginia Wesleyan University, the Division III titleholder in 2017 and 2018, is 10th and Randolph-Macon, which is a year removed from winning a regional title, a super regional crown and qualifying for the Division III Softball World Series, is 12th.
The Panthers have swept non-conference doubleheaders from North Carolina schools Greensboro College (5-2, 6-4), Methodist University (6-4, 14-6) and Piedmont International (6-5, 2-0).
Righthanders Ashton Lambeth and Lyndsey Sears are 3-0 inside the pitching circle.
Ferrum is batting .352.
Sears leads the Panthers with a .632 average with nine RBIs and a home run, a walk-off shot that won Monday’s first game of the Piedmont International twinbill.
Arielle Eure, who earned ODAC Player of the Week laurels this week, is batting .524 with two home runs, both against Greensboro, and six RBIs.
Keri Hamlett has stolen nine bases, including a single-game program record five in the second game of the Panthers’ doubleheader sweep of Methodist.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday with a doubleheader against Wilkes (Pennsylvania) College at American National Bank Field. Start times are noon and 3 p.m.
Panthers add McCray to football staff
FERRUM — Jacquis McCray Jr. has been hired as an assistant football coach at Ferrum College, athletic officials confirmed in a recent prepared statement.
McCray joins the Panthers staff after serving as an assistant coach at a high school in Maryland last fall.
McCray has past college coaching experience in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
He served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Stevenson (Maryland) University for one year.
While there, the Mustangs played in the Centennial-MAC Bowl and had six all-conference performers on defense, three All-ECAC honorees on defense and two players named to the d3football.com Team of the Week on defense.
Prior to his year at Stevenson, McCray spent 10 years (two stints) at Salisbury (Maryland) University as a defensive line and linebackers coach.
Salisbury advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs four times during McCray’s tenure – in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2015 – and made ECAC Bowl appearances in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2016.
Also, Salisbury won back-to-back Empire 8 Conference titles in 2011 and 2012 and the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Championship in 2015.
McCray spent a season as the defensive coordinator at Cheyney (Pennsylvania) University in 2014 and Annapolis (Maryland) High School as defensive coordinator in 2017.
Ferrum is a season removed from a 4-6 finish, a 3-5 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
More than 80 players from last year’s club are eligible to return, athletic officials said.
Ferrum seeks regional wrestling championship
Ferrum College’s wrestling team, which is two weeks removed from winning its fifth consecutive conference championship, competes for the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional crown at Messiah College in Pennsylvania.
The tournament is one of six national qualifying events. The top three finishers from each of 10 weight classes in each of these tournaments earn berths in the Division III nationals in March.
The field for the national tournament is comprised of 180 wrestlers.
Messiah seeks its seventh consecutive regional title and its third in a row in the Southeast Region. A year ago at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa, Ferrum and Lycoming finished in a second-place tie in the 20-team tournament each with 114.5. points.
Over the past three years, Ferrum has won one regional championship (2017, but not in the Southeast Region) placed second (2019) and finished third (2018).
Ferrum features one reigning regional champion in sophomore 133-pounder Levi Englman, who is 24-5 this season. Englman earned All-America honors as a freshman and was ranked No. 1 in Division III I his weight class earlier this season. Last year, Englman won all four of his regional bouts: two by major decision, both by 8-0 final scores, and two by decision: 5-2 in the semifinals and 6-5 in the finals.
Malik Barr, competing at 174 pounds, brings a 28-7 record into the tournament and Braden Homsey, competing at 197 pounds, is 28-9. Also, Carlos Leyva, competing at 285 pounds, is 21-13.
At the Southeast Wrestling Conference (SEWC) championships, staged at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, Ferrum captured six individual weight class crowns and claimed four runner-up showings.
Englman, Elijiah Martin (157 pounds), Galilee Kissell (165 pounds), Barr, Demontay Wimbush (184 pounds) and Homsey (197 pounds) won conference individual championships.
Wimbush is a former prep standout at Class 3 Bassett. Homsey finished eighth in last year’s regionals as a freshman at 184 pounds, while Mario Vasquez, who has been lost for the season because of a knee injury, placed second at 141. Also competitors Jalen White (fourth, 125 pounds) and Austin Smith (fifth,149 pounds) placed in their weight classes.
Changes are announced for Montclair series
FERRUM — Ferrum College’s four-game baseball series against Montclair (New Jersey) State University will be contested over three days this weekend at W.B. Adams Field, but changes have been made to the set because of weather.
The series begins today with a doubleheader with games scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Single games are slated for Saturday and Sunday with each contest starting at 1 p.m.
The original scheduled had the two teams playing single games today and Sunday and a doubleheader on Saturday.
Pride rallies to top Panthers in lacrosse
FERRUM - Austin Abourjilie netted six goals and passed out an assist Wednesday in leading Greensboro (North Carolina) College to a come-from-behind, 14-11 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Wednesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Greensboro (2-2), which squared its record with the victory, erased a 7-6 deficit at intermission by outscoring Ferrum (2-2) 8-4 after halftime. Also for the Pride, Michael Meley tallied three goals and distributed two assists.
For the Panthers, Mackoy Bodmer scored three goals and passed out two assists.
Greensboro goalkeeper Christopher Satllin (2-2) collected six saves, while Ferrum’s Patrick Martinek (2-2) recorded 20 saves. Both played all 60 minutes.
Panthers double the count on Vixens
SWEET BRIAR — Kaitlyn Harley and Erin Reynolds combined to net two more goals than their opponent Tuesday as Ferrum College doubled Sweet Briar College’ scoring output in a 16-8 non-conference women’s lacrosse triumph on the road.
The contest was called after 51 minutes because of darkness.
Harley, who ranks among Ferrum’s career-leading goal scorers, tallied five goals as did Reynolds.
Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) scored three goals for Ferrum (2-0) and distributed an assist.
Ferrum goalkeeper Amanda Thomas collected three saves in 32 minutes of action.
For the Vixens (0-4), Kaylah Bailey totaled three goals and an assist, and goalkeeper Syndey Campbell recorded nine saves in 51 minutes.
Mullins earns first victory for Wasps, 6-4
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Emory & Henry College freshman righthander Cameron Mullins, a former Franklin County prep baseball standout, claimed his first collegiate victory Tuesday in a 6-4 non-conference triumph over Johnson (Tennessee) University.
With the win, their fourth in a row, the Wasps even their record (4-4) after an 0-4 start to their campaign.
Mullins, the Wasps’ starter, worked six innings for the win. He permitted one run on three hits, a walk and struck out six.
Mullins (1-0) tossed five innings of shut-out baseball before yielding Johnson’s initial run, which was earned, in the bottom of the sixth.
Mullins departed the mound with a 6-1 lead courtesy of a four-run second and a two-run fifth by Emory & Henry. Mullins faced 22 batters. He threw 76 pitches, 55 of which were strikes.
The Wasps employed four relievers. Johnson (0-8) manufactured three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Emory & Henry outhit Johnson, 8-3, and benefited from three errors, while committing one defensive blunder. Emory & Henry is scheduled to host a three-game series against State University of New York-Fredonia this weekend.
Randolph’s Sarah Perry is honored by IWLCA
LYNCHBURG — Randolph College junior midfielder Sarah Perry, a former Franklin County prep standout, has been been honored by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s (IWLCA) StringKing Player of the Week for her peformance in her team’s 2020 season opener — a 19-16 non-confernce triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan College earlier this month at home.
In that match, Perry, the Eagles’ first All-State player in girls lacrosse, established new Randolph College single-match scoring standards for goals (11) and points (11) and equaled the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) record, a mark she shares with five other players.
In the victory, Perry won 14 draw controls to tie the single-match program record, caused four turnovers and claimed possession of four ground balls.
Perry’s national citation is a first for Randolph’s women’s lacrosse program, which was re-established in 2010.
Perry was chosen ODAC Player of the Week in women’s lacrossee following her performance.
Randolph (1-1), which fell to Salem (North Carolina) College in its second match of the season, 16-15 in overtime last weekend, returns to action Saturday at home against Greensboro (North Carolina) College. Match time is 1 p.m.
Ferguson ranked among top Division III golfers
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Sophomore John Hatcher Ferguson is one of five Hampden-Sydney College golfers ranked nationally and regionally in NCAA Division III play by Golfstat.
Ferguson, who captured the Class 6 state individual championship during his junior year at Franklin County and who was a standout freshman on last year’s Tigers squad that competed in the NCAA Division III tournament, ranks 52nd nationally and 23rd in the South Region with a 73.46 stroke average.
As a team, Hampden-Sydney is ranked fourth the most recent Golfstat Division III Top 25 poll, the program’s best national listing.
The Tigers are fifth in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll and third by Golfstat in the South Region, which includes seven of the top 25 teams in the country.
During the fall portion of its 2019-2020 season, Hampden-Sydney won one tournament and claimed three top five and five top 10 finishes. The club’s team scoring average of 289.92 was sixth-best in Division II and third-best in the South Region.
Hampden-Sydney opens the 2020 portion of its campaign at The Savannah Harbor Classic on March 9-10, a 54-hole tournament contested at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Georgia.
FCHS are in Class 6 meet this weekend
HAMPTON — Four Franklin County student-athletes have earned qualifying berths in this weekend’s Class 6 state indoor track and field championmships and will compete for the Eagles at the Boo Williams Sportsplex.
Garrett Garman (boys long jump and boys55-meter dash), Kylie Cooper (girls 1,000-meter run), Addie Shorter (girls 3,200-meter run) and Nathan Atchue (boys, 3,200-meter run) are scheduled to compete.
BFMS spring sports teams open Monday
Roanoke Valley Middle School League rivals Benjamin Franklin Middle School and William Byrd Middle School are matched as opponents in four sports Monday as the 2020 spring sports campaign kicks off.
BFMS’s girls soccer and softball teams host William Byrd in league matches, both of which start at 5 p.m., while BFMS’s baseball and boys soccer squads travel to Vinton to start regular-season play.
The Eagles baseball team is a season-removed from a perfect 16-0 campaign that ended with head coach Adam Millard’s squad capturing the Junior Piedmont District championship.
The boys soccer team lost to Laurel Park Middle School in the title match of their postseason district tournament.
All four teams have matches scheduled against Andrew Lewis Middle School Thursday; girls soccer and softball are on the road, while boys soccer and baseball are at home.
All of BFMS’s sports teams returned to the Roanoke Valley Middle School League this year following years of competition in the Junior Piedmont District.
BFMS’s baseball team has a scrimmage scheduled for Saturday against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA). Game time is noon at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
Shepherd, Chrisman wrestle in Class 6 event
FAIRFAX — Franklin County wrestlers Shane Shepherd and Bryson Chrisman competed for the Eagles in the 2020 Class 6 state wrestling tournament after earning qualifying berths based on their finishes in the Region A championships.
Shepherd, the Blue Ridge District champion at 113 pounds, and Chrisman, competing at 220 pounds, each finished 1-2 in the double-elimination tournament.
Shepherd won his first bout by a 10-6 decision over Hayfield’s Patrick Maglathin before falling to A.J. Crews of Chantilly in the quarterfinals by a 5-2 decision.
Shepherd was eliminated after dropping his first bout in the consolation bracket. To Gregory Upperman of Riverbend by a 7-5 decision.
Chrisman was pinned by Oakton’s Ian Roudybush in 1:55 in his first bout, but rallied from that defeat to pin Camden Miller of Colgan in 3:17 in his first contest in the consolation bracket.
Chrisman was eliminated after a 5-1 loss by decision to Caleb Womack.
SMLCA reaches VACA state semifinals
LYNCHBURG -Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) boys basketball team has advanced to the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state semifinals following Tuesday night’s 56-22 quarterfinal-round win over Blue Ridge Christian.
This marks the second time in three years that the Ospreys have advanced to the state semifinals.
SMLCA (15-4) takes on Regents (13-5) in the first of two semifinal-round games tonight at Timberlake Christian. Tip off is 6:30.
In the other semifinal, Timberlake Christian (11-16) plays Westover Christian Academy in a match-up of VACA Southeast Division rivals. The consolation and championship games are set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian defeated the Ospreys for the South Region championship last week.
Also, the girls state tournament has reached the semifinals and those games are being contested today at Timberlake Christian.
Match-ups are Mt. Carmel Christian versus Stuart Hall at 3:30 p.m. and Faith Christian-Roanoke versus Timberlake Christian at 5 p.m.
Hall cards ace while vacationing in Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Gerald (Peanut) Hall carded a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf at Venetian Bay on a recent vacation to the Sunshine State.
Hall used a 5-iron to to ace the par 3 12th hole from 145 yards on February 13.
Witnessing the hole-in-one were his nephew Scott Hall, Steve Seward of Massachusetts and Steve Wallace of Canada.
