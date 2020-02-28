Rapids rise past Franklin County in regionals

MIDLOTHIAN — Grace Townsend came within three points of single-handedly outscoring Franklin County Wednesday as James River-Midlothian routed the Eagles 72-28 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region A girls basketball tournament.
With the win, the Rapids (19-2) advance to tonight semifinals against Landstown on their home court.
The winner of that contest earns a berth in the Class 6 state tournament and plays for the regional championship on Monday.
With the loss, FCHS (15-10) ends its season, its first under the head coaching direction of LeBryan Patterson.
Townsend finished with a game-best 26 points, 12 of which she netted by swishing four of her team’s six 3-point field goals.
Also, Arshae Jackson tallied 15 points and six other players contributed points to the victory.
In defeat, FCHS junior Jaedyn Jamison came within two points of achieving a triple double: she scored eight points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked 12 shots.
James River led 13-7 after the first quarter and 26-19 at intermission after edging FCHS 13-12 in the second stanza.
The Rapids dominated play in the second half; they outscored the Eagles 46-9 — winning the third period 20-4 and taking the final frame 26-5.
Ta’mya Robertson led FCHS with nine points, while Kameron Copeland tallied six, Arianna Belcher netted three and Mya Blizzard scored two.
Robertson swished two 3-pointers, while Copeland and Belcher each hit one.
