Randolph's Perry earns second-team All-VaSID laurels

ARLINGTON - Randolph College junior Sarah Perry, a former Class 6 All-State prep performer at Franklin County, has received second-team College Division All-State laurels in women's lacrosse for the 2020 season from the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
The College Division is comprised of colleges and universities that compete in NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA or independent.
First-team, second-team and major individual award winners were announced Monday by VaSID.
Perry's citation is the first All-State recognition earned by Randolph College's program, according to a release from the Lynchburg college.
Perry's junior campaign was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was able to lead Randolph in goal scored (21), ground balls possessed (19) and draw controls won (31).
In Randolph's season opener, Perry set a program record and tied an Old Dominion Athletic Conference mark by netting 11 goals in a 19-16 non-conference triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan College.
Perry's scoring output tied for second in Division III this past season and she also set a new, single-match standard for points (goals scored plus assists).
Also in the win, Perry won 14 draw controls, claimed possession of four ground balls, caused four turnovers and was 2 of 4 on free-position shots.
As a result of her performance, Perry was voted ODAC Player of the Week and IWLCA Player of the Week.
The conference accolade was the first in five years for a Randolph player and the national laurel was a program first.
Perry, a midfielder, finished the season ranked fourth in the ODAC in goals scored and draw controls. Nationally, she was 17th in goals-per-game and 19th in draw controls per game.
Players selected to the first team are attackers Paige Haskins (University of Mary Washington), Alissa Johnson (Mary Washington University) and Kelsey Winters (Christopher Newport University); defenders Caitlin Anderson (Washington and Lee University), Caitlyn Dunn (Marymount University) and Mackenzie Parcell (Bridgewater College); midfielders Kaylah Bailey (Sweet Briar College), Alyson Bittinger (Shenandoah University) and Hannah King (Southern Virginia University); and goalkeeper Elliot Gilbert (Washington and Lee University).
Individual award winners are Anderson (Player of the Year), Winters (Rookie of the Year) and Shenandoah's Lindsey Lutz (Coach of the Year).
Joining Perry on the second team are attackers Zoe Dyer (Christopher Newport University), Jesse French (University of Virginia's College at Wise) and Dani Murray (Washington and Lee University); defenders Jenny Bosserman (University of Mary Washington), Rylie Cole (University of Mary Washington), Kameryn Darrington (University of Virginia's College at Wise) and Allie O'Leary (University of Lynchburg); midfielders Caroline Earnshaw (University of Virginia's College of Wise) and Kendall Krause (Christopher Newport University); and goalkeeper Meagan Gagnon (Marymount University).
Perry has scored 75 goals in her career.
