BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sportfishing’s biggest stage was used to recognize the philanthropic work done by anglers around the country when B.A.S.S. honored the inaugural winner of the C.A.S.T. for Kids B.A.S.S. Humanitarian Award during the 2020 Bassmaster Classic.
Award recipient Chris Rambough, of Meridian, Idaho, was selected by a panel of judges from a field of nominations for his commitment to encourage kids of all ability levels to get outdoors.
Among Rambough’s accomplishments are two decades of involvement with C.A.S.T. for Kids events for special needs children, creating a youth program for Payette River Bassmasters and mentoring kids in his community.
“I may be the man in front but my amazing wife and best friend, Stacy, is every bit as deserving as I am,” Rambough said. “She walks hand in hand with me doing the things we do. This is a ‘WE’ award, not a ‘ME’ award!
“There is a huge number of family, friends and organizations that provide the necessary support to do what we do,’’ Rambough said.
A portion of his award nomination characterized Rambough as having an unmatched commitment to every person he meets.
“He truly is a man of service,” the nomination said. “Service to the fragile population, service to his community, service to his club, service to strangers and service to humanity.
“What makes Chris different than others, but what makes him stand out above all the rest, is his humility in his service,’’ the nomination said.
Rambough said he credits his father, Harold Vaughn, for introducing him both to bass fishing and to the C.A.S.T. for Kids program.
In fact, after the Black Canyon, Idaho C.A.S.T. for Kids event lost its funding in 2018, Rambough and his wife funded the entire event in Vaughn’s memory.
“He was the epitome of caring and sharing,” Rambough said of his father. “Every person should strive to be what he was.”
The C.A.S.T. for Kids B.A.S.S. Humanitarian Award was established to honor one B.A.S.S. member who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to serving groups such as children with special needs, veterans, abuse survivors or any people who need extra help and support.
“It was very inspiring to read the stories of all the wonderful nominees for this inaugural C.A.S.T. for Kids B.A.S.S. Humanitarian Award,” said Executive Director of the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation and Bassmaster Elite Series pro Jay Yelas.
“There were many deserving people nominated, but Chris Rambough stood out for his tireless work with the Idaho B.A.S.S. Nation and the youth in his community over the last couple of decades,’’Yelas said.
“I am thrilled to congratulate Chris and thank him for making a difference in the lives of youth in his community,’’ Yelas said.
Presenting the award to Rambough was C.A.S.T. for Kids national spokesman and Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series angler Clay Dyer.
