Quakers dominate play in first and third periods in win over Panthers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason championship favorite Guilford (North Carolina) College limited Ferrum College to 12 points in the first and third periods and 27.8 percent shooting Wednesday en route to a 24-point 67-43 league triumph at home.
The Quakers (6-6 in the ODAC, 10-7 overall), who defeated the Panthers (3-8 in the ODAC, 3-15 overall). for the second times this season, squared their conference mark with the victory.
Guilford netted the game’s initial 10 points and led by 13, 21-8, at the conclusion of the first quarter.
The Panthers did not score until the period reached its midpoint when Arin Bunker made a lay-up.
Later, Bunker hit a 3-point, Kayla Cabiness converted a lay-up and Briona Hurt added a free throw.
Cabiness, a freshman, tallied eight points for Ferrum in the second stanza with six of those coming on two, successful free throws. The Panthers won the period, 17-15, to cut the deficit to 11, 36-25, at intermission.
A 15-4 third-quarter surge by Guilford settled the issue — it produced a 22-point, 51-29, Quakers’ advantage.
Cabiness and Jessy Nichols provided the Panthers with their points by making a pair of lay-ups.
Guilford completed its victory by taking the final frame, 16-14.
Jacy Marvin swished a pair of treys and Camille Mangum hit two free throws and a 3-pointer during the period for Ferrum.
The Quakers converted 50.9 percent (28 of 55) of their shots from the field.
Also, they finished the game with advantages in rebounds (40-29), assists (13-7) points off turnovers (26-3), points-in the-paint (44-14), fast-break points (10-5) and bench points (18-10).
Ferrum held a 12-9 edge in second-chance points.
The Quakers forced 16 turnovers and committed 14.
Guilford placed three players in double figures: Miracle Walters with a game-best 20 points, Calyn Davis with 14 and Monell Dunlap with 13.
Three players each accounted for six rebounds and two players each accounted for four assists.
Cabiness led the Panthers with 13 points and two assists, while Jasmine Wilson grabbed a game-best seven rebounds.
Ferrum travels to Winchester Saturday to take on reigning ODAC champion Shenandoah University. Tip off is 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah defeated Ferrum earlier this season in a league contest played at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
