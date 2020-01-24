Preece lends Harvick his car in testing at Martinsville

By TIM SOUTHERS
MARTINSVILLE – One of the most-anticipated events on the 2020 Martinsville Speedway schedule was unofficially kicked off Tuesday when former NASCAR Modified Tour champion and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece tested his modified machine.
Preece was joined by modified veteran Gary Putnam, who also brought his car out to prepare for Ryan Newman to drive in the first race for the modified division since 2010 at the speedway.
Preece said he is excited to be back at Martinsville in his modified.
“I drove my old box truck through the gate this morning and that was pretty cool,” Preece said. “That is a memory I’ll never forget.
“As far as modified goes, it’s the history the modifieds have at this track … you want to come and race here. (Martinsville) is just a special place.”
Also joining Preece was former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, who added this idea to test a modified car was a long time in the making stating that Preece has been talking to him about it for about two years.
“I told Ryan this is his fault,” Harvick said. “I’m taking a lot of grief from my other half, but obviously this is a great experience for me. It’s way outside my normal, everyday routine and things that I’ve raced.
“I’ve never raced anything like this. Just to drive it was a lot of fun for me and it definitely put a smile on my face. It’s definitely a good experience for me.”
Harvick, whose company KHI Management lists Preece as a client, said (Tuesday)was a result of the relationship he started with Preece a while back.
“For me, we’ve had a great relationship that (Preece) started with Stafford Speedway. Between Ryan and Stafford Motor Speedway, that’s why I drove three hours up here today to come up here and do this,” Harvick said.
Editor’s Note: Tim Southers in the Director of Communications at Martinsville Speedway.
