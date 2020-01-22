Post 6 baseball team is staging bingo fundraiser for Hall

Rocky Mount Post 6's baseball team is staging a bingo fundraiser for the family of Alvin Hall, Saturday. Feb. 8 at the American Legion building on Tanyard Road.
A $20 ticket allows the holder to play 20 games of bingo at the event, which begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Entry to the event is with ticket only and space is limited.
There is $1,500 payout to the winners: a $50 prize in 16 games, a $100 prize in three games and a $400 prize in the 20th game.
Food plates of two hot dogs, chips and a drink will be on sale for $5 at the event.
There will be drawings for door prizes and a 50/50.
Hall, who resides with his wife, Virginia, in Rocky Mount, is a member of the Franklin County High School Athletics and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball halls of fame, is a former long-time county youth sports coach and patron of athletics at FCHS and Ferrum College. He is a member of Post 6 and serves as an officer with the baseball team.
In December, Hall, 81, was struck by a car while on his daily walk through town.
The accident has left Hall with a traumatic brain injury and, after a stay in Roanoke Memorial Hospital, he is receiving treatment at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C.
"We are hoping to sell more than 200 tickets for this fundraiser to increase our donation amount to the family. We will also be accepting personal donations for Alvin's family at the door,'' Post 6 manager Aaron Haigler said.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from Haigler or at the following local businesses: PSG Electric, Foley's Automotive, Hollywood Beauty Salon and Arrington Sports.
For information, call Haigler, (540) 263-0254.
