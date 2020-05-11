Post 6's American Legion season is canceled, independent campaign could be forthcoming

By STEVEN MARSH
Earlier this spring, American Legion Baseball’s national directors canceled its annual World Series and regional tournament play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the Department of Virginia, which oversees play in Senior and Junior leagues in the state, canceled its 2020 campaign for the same reason, meaning there will be no district regular-season or postseason play or state tournament this summer under the American Legion banner.
Thus, Rocky Mount Post 6’s season has been canceled.
But the state has provided Legion teams with a reprieve; they can play and conduct “independent operations — meaning play will be independent of Department of Virginia program oversight when the state’s ‘stay-at-home’ decree is lifted next month.’’
Post 6’s Senior squad is a year removed from winning the District F title and playing in the state tournament, which was contested in Lynchburg.
“We have been given the option to play an independent schedule, but not under (the banner) of American Legion,’’ Post 6 manager Aaron Haigler said.
“I’ve reached out to other teams and there are five to six that want to play some games,’’ Haigler said. “We’re waiting on field availability and (for Governor Northam (to lift the stay-at -home decree.)
“Once people have the ability to gather and be outside in groups, then I’ll try to get a field to play on,’’ Haigler said.
This year’s State Seniors tournament was scheduled for July 28 to August 1 at a location to be determined. The State Juniors tournament was slated for July 24 to July 27 in Stafford with Post 290 serving as the host team.
Last year, District F had Senior teams in Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Big Island and Danville and Junior squads in Patrick County, Halifax County, Martinsville, Rocky Mount, Lynchburg, Big Island, Christiansburg and two in Roanoke.
Vienna Post 180 won the State Seniors championship and was the runner-up in the Mid-Atlantic Regional, finishing one win shy of claiming a World Series berth.
Martinsville Post 42 finished as the State Juniors runner-up.
An independent team in Franklin County would be comprised of players who are eligible to play Junior and/or Senior American Legion Baseball.
“We want desperately to play baseball, but we have to get the ability to do so,’’ Haigler said. “Our guys are ready, it’s just a matter of some social restrictions being lifted.’’
