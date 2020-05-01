Play at second base
Photo by STEVEN MARSH

A Montclair (New Jersey) State University infielder takes a throw from his catcher as he guards second base in an attempt to prevent Ferrum College senior infield Kyle Anstice (No. 2) from swiping the bag when the two teams met during regular-season play at W.B. Adams Field in 2020. The Panthers finished an abbreviated campaign, one that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic after 16 games, with an 11-5 record and a 2-0 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

