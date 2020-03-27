PICK OFF PLAY

Ferrum College first baseman Connor Dopp (No. 39) takes a throw from his pitcher in an effort to pick off Eastern Mennonite University outfielder Blake Schaar at first base, but Schaar is able to extend his hand to the bag as he reaches it with a head-first slide. The play occurred in the second game of the Panthers’ doubleheader sweep of the Royals in the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener. It proved to be the final intercollegiate baseball contest played at W.B. Adams Field this season.