MARTINSVILLE — Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) freshman Noah Stockton is set to compete for the spring 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) esports national championship Thursday.
Stockton, a member of the Patriots’ esports team whose game of choice is Super Smash Brothers, takes on an opponent from Ocean County College at 7 p.m.
“We are very proud of Noah for making it to the championship,’’ PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said. “Noah has shown that we have members of our esports program that can compete with the best of them.
“Our aim with our esports program is to give students opportunities. It’s exciting to see how far Noah has taken this opportunity, and we hope to see even more students follow in Noah’s footsteps soon,’’ Henderson said.
Stockton has won five matches to reach the championship encounter.
Stockton, ranked No. 24 nationally following the regular season has bested the Nos. 1, 5, 8 and 9th ranked players en route to the championship.
Stockton’s opponent in the title match is ranked No. 2.
