By STEVEN MARSH
FERRUM – Senior offensive lineman Jordan Patti, a former standout prep player at Class 3 Staunton River, is the 2018 recipient of the Big Green Award.
The award is presented annually by Ferrum’s football team to the senior who best demonstrates the qualities of courage, hustle and desire as a role model to their teammates.
Patti was presented the award Sunday afternoon at the team’s annual postseason awards banquet.
Patti is the first offensive lineman to win the award since 2008 when Nic King did so. He is the award’s 54th recipient. Legendary Ferrum head coach Hank Norton established the award in 1971.
The Big Green Award serves as a memorial to the seven former Ferrum football players and former Panthers assistant coach Rick Tolley, all of whom perished in the Marshall (W.Va.) University plane crash, Nov.14, 1970.
Those seven players were part of Ferrum’s 1968 junior college national championship team.
The Panthers defeated Phoenix (Ariz.) 41-19 in the Shine Bowl to complete a 10-0 season and capture the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship in 1968, the second of four national titles Ferrum won in football during its junior-college era (1955-1984).
Tolley served as Norton’s top assistant from 1965-1967 before leaving Ferrum to take an assistant coaching position at Wake Forest (North Carolina) University. He was with the Deacons for one year; he left the Winston-Salem school for Marshall.
Tolley was in his first year as Marshall’s head coach in 1970.
The crash, the school’s recovery and later rise to football prominence are chronicled in the movie “We Are Marshall.’’
Tolley and the seven players, known as “The Ferrum 8,’’ all are enshrined in the college’s Alumni Sports Hall of Fame along with several other players and coaches from the 1968 squad, most notably team captains Renso (Rock) Perdoni and Horace Green.
A portrait of Tolley, pictures of the seven players and a plaque with the names of the Big Green Award winners are displayed in the Hank Norton Center, Ferrum’s athletic complex, which opened in May of 2012.
Ferrum’s football locker room and the press box at W.B Adams Stadium are named in Tolley’s honor.
Former Ohio University, Wake Forest University and Baylor University head football coach Jim Grobe (1972) and former NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) assistant football coach Kevin Sherman (1990) are past award winners.
Sunday’s banquet speaker and current Jefferson Forest head coach Paul Scott White (1989) is a past award recipient as are former Franklin County prep players. Ricky Cruze (1983), Kevin Slough (1996) and Alveno Matthews (2017).
Patti’s first year at Ferrum was Rob Grande’s first year as the Panthers’ head coach.
This past season, Ferrum’s second as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), the Panthers were 4-6 (3-5 in league play).
Patti earned first-team All-America accolades from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). He played in 39 games during his four-year career.
Patti helped the Panthers surpass the 30-point mark six times during the 2019 campaign and post a 4-2 record in those games.: 55 in a win over Greensboro (North Carolina) College, 45 in a victory over Guilford (North Carolina) College, 31 in a triumph over Southern Virginia University, 35 in a loss to Shenandoah University, 31 in a win over Hampden-Sydney College and 36 in a setback to Emory & Henry College.
Ferrum’s offense averaged 351.7 yards-per-game: 160 rushing and 191.7 passing.
Patti earned second-team All-ODAC laurels in 2018 and 2019. Prior to that, he was a second-team All-USA South Athletic Conference choice in 2016 and a first-team performer in that league following his sophomore year in 2017.
Also, Patti garnered College Division All-State honors in 2017 and 2019 in voting by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Senior quarterback Zack Clifford (Most Valuable Player Offense) and senior linebacker Taylor Brown (Most Valuable Player Defense) were the Panthers’ other major individual award winners.
THE BIG GREEN AWARD
YEAR RECIPIENT
1971 Jim Hottle
1972 Jim Grobe
1973 Richard Greene
1974 Mike Antonopoulos
1975 Gary Wells
1976 Johny Douglas
1977 Ed Lewis
1978 Billy Jarvis
1979 Bernie West
1980 Rob Stanley
1981 Leno Illardo
1982 Frank Rossi
1983 Ricky Cruze
1984 Randy Harper
1985 Mark McGlothlin
1986 Mark Fedrovitch
1987 Nathan Scott
1988 Greg Thurman
1989 Paul Scott White
1990 Kevin Sherman
1991 John Sheets
Cecil Phillips
1992 Kirt Studevant
1993 Ray Brown
1994 Ray Brawley
Chris Glascock
1995 David Waddell
1996 Kevin Slough
1997 Derrick Hollins
1998 J .C. Harmon
1999 James Puryear
Charles Spangler
2000 Randy Anderson
2001 Greg Middleton
2002 Matt Stinson
2003 Chris Ward
2004 George Masten
2005 Dustin Hamoy
Alvin Jones
2006 Jermaine Pitts
2007 Shaun Green
2008 Nic King
2009 Matt Dobson
2010 John Branch
2011 Steven Harris
2012 Scott Puschell
Kenny Tapscott
2013 Wes Franklin
2014 Anthony Orton
2015 Thomas Betts
2016 Anthony Konieczka
2017 Alveno Matthews
2018 L. Baranski III
2019 Jordan Patti
THE FERRUM 8
Coach Rick Tolley
Thomas W. Brown
David D. Griffith
Patrick J. Norrell
James R. Patterson
Arthur K. Shannon
Jerry D. Stainback Jr.
Thomas J. Zborill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.