MARTINSVILLE — Chris Mayshack, formerly an assistant coach at Prince George (Maryland) Community College, has been hired as Patrick Henry Community College’s new men’s basketball coach.
Mayshack, who took over the helm of the Patriots’ program in early April, replaces former Ferrum College standout Marcus Toney as head coach.
“I am honored to join the family at PHCC,’’ Mayshack said in a prepared statement. “It is our mission as a program to embody the principles and values of Patrick Henry Community College, the city of Martinsville and the surrounding areas of Sothwestern Virginia.’’
While at Prince George, the squad won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 20 championship and advanced to the district title game.
Prince George finished the season 22-6, was ranked sixth nationally and finished in the top 20 in several offensive and defensive statistical categories.
Also, Mayshack oversaw the development of three All-Maryland JUCO performers and one player who garnered NJCAA All-America laurels.
From 2005-2007, Mayshack played basketball at North Carolina Central University in Durham.
During his senior season, he averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Upon graduation, he was ranked among the program’s top 10 in career 3-point field goals made and was third in career single-season 3-point field goals.
Lucas Almeida returns to Patriots’ program
MARTINSVILLE — Lucas Almeida, Patrick Henry Community College’s (PHCC) former head men’s soccer coach, is returning to Patriots’ athletics program to guide its women’s soccer team, the school confirmed recently.
Almeida replaced Ferrum College head men’s soccer coach Enda Crehan as the Patriots’ men’s coach in 2017. He left the post to take over the leadership of the boys varsity soccer team at Carlisle School.
During his college career. Almeida was a four-time, first-team all-conference performer and earned Player of the Year accolades in 2013 at Ashford (Iowa) University.
Almeida was an honorable mention NAIA All-America choice in 2012 and a second-team selection in 2013. Almeida netted 47 goals and distributed 27 assists during his career. Almeida was part of the Troubeau All-America team in 2017, a squad that provided its players with try-out matches against MLS, USL Pro and NASL teams. Almeida is a former two-year player in the semi-professional PDL League.
